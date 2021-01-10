The Key Quotes from Marcelo Bielsa's post-Crawley Town press conference

Leeds United were dumped out of the Emirates FA Cup losing 3-0 against Sky Bet League Two Crawley Town at People's Pension Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The defeat sees the Whites head out at the third round stage this season and the focus for Marcelo Bielsa's side will now switch to staying in the Premier League when the season ends in May.

We didn't deserve to go through to the fourth round

Bielsa did name a fairly strong strong line-up with the likes of Ian Poveda, Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton having a chance to show what they can do for the Whites and try and force their way into the starting XI in the Premier League, however, it was a poor showing from the lads after some strange substitutions from the United boss.

Goals from Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe helped give the Red Devils deserved victory over the Whites in the FA Cup.

After the game, Bielsa gave his thoughts on the game to BBC Sport in which he admitted that Crawley deserved the win based on their second-half performance.

"We could not unbalance them when we attacked. We had the ball for a long period of time but we couldn't do much with it" he said.

"In the first half it was a first half where we played better than the opponent and the game was played how we wanted it to be played, even if we did not create much danger. And in the second half, the game was played how the opponents wanted to play and they did create danger to deserve the goals that they scored.

"The result generates a lot of sadness and disappointment for us."

Was the result a surprise to you and your staff?

Bielsa was also questioned about the result and asked if he felt it was a surprise to both himself and his backroom staff.

“It is not a question of surprise, we know the characteristics of their players and the opponents, just like every other opponent” Bielsa admitted.

That result for the Whites means that Leeds United have exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle in all three of Bielsa's seasons in charge at Elland Road.