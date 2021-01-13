Player Ratings: Burnley 0-1 Manchester United (Burnley)

Here's how the Burnley players rated from their 1-0 defeat against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

Formation: 4-4-2

Nick Pope 7/10: He has had more impressive games but Pope still depicted a strong and commanding presence between the sticks. The pick of his saves came against Antony Martial, diving full length to flick over his long-range effort in the first-half before blocking the Frenchman's one-versus-one with his right leg.

Matt Lowton 7/10: Lowton competed well despite a lack of defensive protection from Gudmundsson. It was a tough night for the right-back - contending with Martial, Marcus Rashford, and a forward-thinking Luke Shaw - but he came out of it respectably.

James Tarkowski 8/10: Some outstanding blocks and a thoroughly commanding performance. Pocketed Edinson Cavani and made it really difficult for United to penetrate through the middle of the pitch. He was Burnley's best player and probably the best player on the pitch, after Paul Pogba.

Ben Mee 7/10: Commanded his box well and ensured that United would not break through easily. The more impressive blocks and tackles were made by Tarkowski but Mee's presence in the defence helps to calm everybody within the defensive shape. A vital cog in the wheel.

Erik Pieters 7/10: Kept Rashford very quiet for the most part. Perhaps he could have got tighter when the England international found Pogba for the winning goal but, overall, he can have few complaints. It was a performance that showcased his experience and grit.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson 5/10: It's great to see Gudmundsson back but he was virtually anonymous. To be fair, it was always going to be a tough game to make your comeback in. He had to do a lot off work off the ball and - for the most part - he was simply chasing shadows.

Josh Brownhill 7/10: Tenacious and progressive in his thinking, it was another strong performance from Brownhill. He has cemented his place in the starting eleven and is close to becoming Burnley's most important midfielder.

Ashley Westwood 6/10: It's always tough in these matches when the opponents have three in the middle. It's even tougher when two of those three are Pogba and Bruno Fernandes! Westwood, as ever, worked tremendously hard but he felt like he was fighting a losing battle.

Robbie Brady 6/10: Very lucky not to be sent off after bringing down Cavani. Thankfully for Burnley, VAR pulled play back to Shaw's foul on Gudmundsson, just before the clumsy Brady challenge. The Irishman worked hard but lacked penetration with his passing.

Ashley Barnes 6/10: Had very little to work with but he worked tremendously hard and threw his body around to try and trouble United's centre-backs. A scuffed 25-yard effort in the second-half was symptomatic of that quality difference between the two teams but he still did relatively well on the scraps that he had.

Chris Wood 5/10: Other than his fierce shot that was deflected wide by Eric Bailly, it was a very quiet night for Wood. The New Zealander's all-round game has never been particularly strong but he has traditionally been Burnley's most clinical centre-forward. Today was another ineffective performance, though, and some Burnley fans are getting frustrated.

Substitutes:

Dwight McNeil 5/10: Like Gudmundsson, it's great to see McNeil back from injury. It was a tough return for the youngster, who seemed a little tentative when coming forward with the ball. One imagines he was just trying to find his feet again after missing several matches.

Matej Vydra 6/10: Livelier than Wood in his short time on the pitch but his finishing was erratic. It's a touch harsh to say that he should have scored but the bare minimum would be to work David de Gea. The height of his shots were more suited to conversions in Rugby Union!

Jay Rodriguez n/a: Very late cameo. Good to see that he has shaken off his injury problems. Had no time to affect the match.