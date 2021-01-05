Five players hoping to feature on Monday night

Since reaching the FA Cup Final in the 2005/06 season, West Ham have only reached the Quarter-final twice. Most recently in the last season at the Boleyn Ground, five years ago.

David Moyes is expected to make a couple of changes to his starting XI for the FA Cup Third Round with a few players hoping for some needed minutes.

The past three seasons have seen the Hammers exit the competition with narrow defeats against lower league teams.

So who will be looking to feature this weekend?

Issa Diop

The defender has only started three times this season for the Hammers and will certainly be looking to start this weekend against Stockport County. Recently, Craig Dawson has been picked ahead of Diop to replace Fabian Balbuena after the Paraguayan initially got injured.

The Frenchman hasn't featured since midway through December despite being one of West Ham's most-played players last season. However, David Moyes insists the 23-year-old has a big future at the club despite being linked with a move away with French side, Nice.

Embed from Getty Images

Ryan Fredericks

Despite being unable to feature against Everton as a pre-match COVID test returned positive, the right-back will look to return to the starting XI to prove he is still a valuable player to the team.

Vladamir Coufal arrived in the summer and has started every game par the Southampton draw where Fredericks replaced him. The Englishmen could be sold in January as Moyes has been picking Ben Johnson ahead of him.

The 28-year-old has only started four games this season meaning he will be desperate to put in a strong performance.

Manuel Lanzini

Lanzini is another player that has been short of starts. The Argentine started his first game against Southampton but returned to the bench against Everton.

Disappointingly, Lanzini was photographed breaking the COVID restrictions over Christmas with multiple Tottenham players, so he could be disciplined and forced to stay at home for the next game.

Into his sixth season with the Hammers, Lanzini has continued to play fewer games every season so he will be looking to start on Monday and make a good impression. The midfielder was vital to Moyes in the Scotsman's first spell in charge.

Embed from Getty Images

Ademipo Odubeko

The 18-year-old arrived at West Ham in October 2019 from Manchester United. Since then he has been working his way into the U/23s squad. He started against Southend United, earlier this season, in the Football League Trophy scoring two outstanding goals in a 3-1 win at Roots Hall.

Yet to feature for the first team, Odubeko will see the cup competition as a good opportunity to get involved with Moyes and his side.

Nathan Holland

Holland has been in and out of the first team for a couple of seasons but has never really been consistently involved. Last season he scored for Oxford City against Newcastle United in the same competition but hasn't featured since his return to West Ham due to an injury towards the end of last season.

The attacker will look to feature at least on the bench this Monday night but will definitely be in search of some needed first-team minutes.

Embed from Getty Images