West Ham United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: team news, predicted line ups, ones to watch, how to watch

With West Ham United's match against Manchester City postponed last week, Ollie Harder has had plenty of time to embed himself within the club and will be looking to start his tenure with the Hammers with three points. His side find themselves just two places above bottom side Bristol City, and will be desperate to climb the table.

Standing in their way is a Tottenham Hotspur side equally disappointed with their overall performance this season and who are only two points ahead of their hosts. However, since new manager Rehane Skinner took charge in December, Spurs have won back to back games and look like the side many expected them to be at the start of the season.

Team news

In the first half of the season, the Hammers had been in poor form in the League. The home side are yet to pick up points in consecutive matches, and more concerning still, have yet to pick up any points at home this season. However, fans will point to encouraging performances before the winter break following the departure of Matt Beard. The Hammers narrowly lost to Chelsea, before thrashing Bristol City 4-0.

Harder will be buoyed by the permanent signing of star midfielder Emily van Egmond, who turned her loan from Orlando Pride into a permanent signing, unlike Rachel Daly and Ruby Grant, who have both returned to the USA following the conclusion of their deals.

For Rehane Skinner and Spurs, the biggest questions surround how the side cope without Alex Morgan, who has now returned to the USA after her deal ended. The superstar, having not played much at the outset of the season had just started hitting form as the new gaffer took charge, scoring in both of their recent wins. Spurs will be glad to of permanently signed centre back Shelina Zardosky, who turned her loan into a permanent contract.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham predicted XI: Arnold, Kvamme, Flaherty, Fisk, Vetterlein, van Egmond, Cho, Longhurst, Lehmann, Thomas, Leon

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: Spencer, Neville, Godfrey, Zardosky, Harrop, Kennedy, Green, Percival, Addison, Williams, Ayane

Ones to watch

Having just made her loan deal permanent, Emily van Egmond, will be looking to continue her superb form this season. The Australian international has been at the heart of everything going forward for the Hammers. She is one of the outstanding creative talents in the league, but also offers a goal threat from midfield, scoring five from 12 games this season in all competitions.

With the departure of Alex Morgan, this Spurs side do not have a proven goal scorer and need their players to collectively step up and take on that burden. One of those players is winger Angela Addison. The diminutive winger is a defender's nightmare, with pace and tricks to beat players one on one. While she will be disappointed with her lack of goal contribution, she will be looking at this game as the opportunity to step up in the absence of Morgan.

Previous meetings

The sides previously met on the opening day of the season in September and battled to a 1-1 draw. Spurs dominated the first half, Kit Graham hitting the post twice before they were gifted the lead from an own goal by debutant Grace Fisk. The Hammers recovered and got back into the game thanks to a brilliant solo goal from Adriana Leon. Both sides pressed on for a winner, but it was West Ham who came closest in the dying seconds when Grant missed the target from eight yards. West Ham are yet to win a competitive match against Tottenham in four attempts.

How to watch

The match kicks off at Chigwell Construction Stadium at 15:00 GMT.

The match will stream live, both nationally and internationally on the FA Player.