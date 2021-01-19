West Ham United 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: David Moyes wins again as Hammers continue winning-streak

After winning three Premier League games in a row, high-flying West Ham United hosted Sam Allardyce and his West Bromwich United side that's come into this match off the back of an inspiring 3-2 win against Wolves.

Vladimir Coufal's cross was chested into the back of the net by Jarrod Bowen just before half-time, but it didn't last long as Matheus Pereira equalised for the hosts shortly after the play resumed.

The Hammers didn't stop there though, as Michail Antonio put his team back ahead, which was the last and ultimately the winning goal of the game.

Story of the game

The first chance of the game fell to West Ham's Craig Dawson who unfortunately put a header, after Aaron Cresswell's corner, wide.

On the 13th-minute mark, West Brom had their chance as Matheus Pereira's effort was high and wide after Kamil Grosicki's cut-back.

Seven minutes later, the Baggies were back under the hosts' goal. Angelo Ogbonna's header was on target and nearly ended-up with an own-goal, but Łukasz Fabiański caught it.

The Hammers went for an instant reply and, after some good work from Cresswell, Manuel Lanzini had a chance of scoring his second goal of the season. Unfortunately, the Argentinian's shot was too weak for Sam Johnstone.

With 10 minutes to go in the first half, the hosts have had a decent opportunity after Antonio managed to win a free-kick in a dangerous area. Unfortunately, Lanzini fired it just too high.

Minutes later, Said Benrahma tried his luck from range but, again, Johnstone was there to save.

As the game looked to be going into half-time with a draw, West Ham pulled a moment of magic straight out the bag.

Fantastic work from Benrahma on the wing ended with a great cross towards Coufal who put the ball into the middle with his first-touch which hit Bowen and ended up in the back of the net.

After the break, it was West Brom who came out of the blocks quicker.

It took just six minutes for Pereira to score the equaliser with a great shot from the edge of West Ham's box.

West Ham have nearly managed to go back in front straight after, but Lanzini's strike had been cleared off the line by Dara O'Shea.

But they got what they wanted in the 66th minute through Michail Antonio's goal, and, substitute's, Andriy Yarmolenko's headed assist.

The visitors tried pushing late for their second equaliser of the game. Connor Gallagher's attempt was straight at Fabiański before Daniel Furlong's very late effort curled just outside of the post.

Takeaways

Troubles of the past are no longer there



After struggling with holding leads for several seasons, it finally looks like the Hammers have found the perfect recipe.



Even though they ultimately conceded their first-half lead, David Moyes' men were able to quickly regain their advantage and, despite a few lapses in concentration, keep all three points, safe, at the London Stadium.