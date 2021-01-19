The five key quotes from David Moyes' pre-West Bromwich Albion press conference

West Ham United manager David Moyes is hoping his side can continue their good form following their impressive start to 2021 when they take on West Bromwich Albion.

In the last three games, the Hammers have won all three, while also keeping three clean sheets.

In Moyes' pre-match press conference he discussed consistency, Michail Antonio, the January transfer window and his counterpart, former Hammers manager Sam Allardyce.

We’ve shown consistency this season

David Moyes expressed how he felt about how hard it has been so far this season to find consistency in his West Ham side. However, the Hammers have only lost two games in the last fifteen.

"It has been tough to get consistency this season, but thankfully we’ve shown bits of it at different times.

"We're in a decent run at this moment in time, but I don't take any of it for granted. We know we're going have to play really well and work very hard in every game we win.

"We didn’t start the season particularly well in the first two games, but if you take those two out of it, you know we’ve been in really good form at this present moment in time.

"We don’t want to be finishing where we are just now – we want to pick up a lot more points."

Michail Antonio is continuing to step up

The manager was asked about how Antonio is recovering from his consistent injuries, and whether he's fit to play two games in a short time period.

"It’s really difficult for us at the moment with three games in eight days.

"Antonio has managed himself in the games quite well. I don’t think he’s at full tilt at the moment. He’s doing well, but I know there’s another couple of gears for him to go up to at the moment and I think he’s protecting himself slightly

"But we also want to win games and keep moving forwards, so we’ll try and get Antonio ready for the West Brom game. I think it’s a really quick set of games for lots of clubs and we’re no different to others."

We’re out there trying in the transfer window

Now midway through January, Moyes was asked whether he has any players coming in the squad.

"The January window helped us greatly last year, but it’s never an easy window and we’ve not got much time to do it.

"If we can find somebody we think we can add to the squad who can help us get better, we’re going to try and do that. We’ve had one or two offers for players either be rejected or they’re not available or it’s too much money in our eyes. It is a transfer window and we're out there trying.

"We've got a really good squad at the moment with players who are really contributing. Whether it be in the starting eleven or coming off the bench, the boys have done really well."

It’s great to see Big Sam back in football

Moyes expressed his thoughts on Sam Allardyce returning to management in football.

"I’m really glad to see Allardyce back in football again because he’s a great character. He’s been a terrific manager wherever he’s been, and he’s added so many things to the football in this country over the years.

"I hope it's not a successful night when he comes back to London Stadium tomorrow!"

I want to see more of the same

"I want more of many things, but above all, I want more of the same attitude the players are showing.

"Their commitment has been brilliant in all the games. Their attitude’s great. Round the training ground, round the Club, they've been really good, and it’s shown on the field.

"You can see the togetherness. You can see how hard they’re working to get victories. Long may that continue."