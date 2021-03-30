Gillingham vs Wigan Athletic preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Gillingham will look to move into the League One play-off places for the first time since October when they host strugglers Wigan Athletic on Wednesday.

The Gills sit 10th in the table and know three points will send them into sixth above Blackpool, who have three games in hand. Steve Evans' side drew 1-1 at leaders Hull City on Saturday to make it four unbeaten.

Interim Latics boss Leam Richardson can take his side out of the relegation zone with a win at Priestfield. Their stalemate with Ipswich Town last time out sees them sitting 22nd, knowing victory will move them up to 19th.

Team news

Southampton loanee Callum Slattery remains absent for the hosts after suffering ankle ligament damage against Bristol Rovers in February. Bristol City loanee Robbie Cundy missed the Hull match with a knock and will face a late fitness test.

Wigan defender Scott Wootton is likely to miss the remainder of the season, while Jamie Proctor (groin) could return to the squad.

Gavin Massey (hamstring) is out for the rest of the campaign.

Predicted lineups

Gillingham

Bonham; Jackson, Tucker, Ogilvie, O'Connor; Graham, Dempsey, O'Keefe, MacDonald; Oliver, Akinde. (4-4-2)

Wigan Athletic

Jones; Darikwa, Tilt, Johnston, Robinson; Ojo, Evans; Lang, Aasgaard, Solomon-Otabor; Keane. (4-2-3-1)

Ones to watch

Vadaine Oliver – Gillingham

Oliver has eight goals in his last eight appearances and is the Gills' top scorer with 16 in all competitions. He also has five assists, with two coming against Wigan in September. His form has seen him named in the division's team of the week four weeks running.

Callum Lang – Wigan Athletic

The Latics recalled Lang from his loan spell at Motherwell in January with the hope he could help them avoid the drop. He has become their top scorer with seven goals in 15 appearances, netting six in his last 10 outings.

Previous meetings

Despite Wigan going ahead through Joe Garner when the sides met at the DW Stadium, Gillingham came away 3-2 winners. A Jordan Graham brace and one from Trae Coyle put them 3-1 ahead before Kal Naismith pulled one back.

Both teams have won twice with a draw in-between in the last five encounters. They have faced each other 37 times in total, with 15 wins and seven draws each.

Earlier in the season...

How to watch

The match starts at 17:30 BST and is available to watch for £10 through Gillingham's iFollow channel or Latics TV.