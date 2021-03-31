Fleetwood Town vs Peterborough United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Fleetwood Town and Peterborough United will meet on Friday afternoon in League One, as Peterborough seek to hold onto their position in the automatic promotion places.

The Posh got back to winning ways by ruthlessly hammering Accrington Stanley 7-0 last weekend. They'll be aiming to keep ahead of Sunderland in third place, as they currently sit just two points ahead of the Black Cats having played a game more. Their clash with them on Easter Monday will most likely have a huge say in the promotion race.

Meanwhile Fleetwood find themselves in 15th position, with it looking likely they'll finish comfortably in mid-table. They had been on a six-match unbeaten run until losing 2-0 to Swindon Town in their last game, so they'll be seeking to put that right.

Team news

Fleetwood manager Simon Grayson will have the benefit of no fresh injury concerns going into the match. On-loan defender Charlie Mulgrew is now expected to be out for the rest of the season after missing the last six matches with an Achilles injury. Goalkeeper Joel Coleman remains sidelined due to a long-term hamstring problem.

Embed from Getty Images

Meanwhile, midfielder Jack Taylor is expected to start for Peterborough after recovering from a hamstring injury. However, Siriki Dembele will most likely not make the starting lineup, even after recovering from the back issue that kept him out of the Accrington game last weekend.

Predicted lineups

Fleetwood (3-5-2): Cairns; Hill, Connolly, Holgate; Burns, Batty, Rossiter, Finley, Andrew; Garner, Vassell.

Peterborough (4-2-3-1): Pym; Thompson, Kent, Beevers, Butler; Brown, Reed; Taylor, Szmodics, Burrows; Clarke-Harris.

Form guide

Fleetwood's six-game unbeaten run was ended by relegation-threatened Swindon last time out, with that match also being the first time they had tasted defeat at Highbury Stadium since January 16. Grayson, who recently signed a long-term contract to keep him in charge of the Cod Army beyond the end of the season, will seek to prevent a second defeat in a row on home turf.

However, last weekend's match against Burton Albion was called off due to the Brewers having international call-ups, so Fleetwood have had the benefit of a longer break between games than their opponents.

Peterborough's form has been mixed of late, with only two wins in their last seven games. However, the thumping defeat of Accrington would have undoubtedly restored some confidence to the squad ahead of the late season run-in. The Posh haven't won away from home in four games though, which could be an area of concern.

Ones to watch

Kyle Vassell may be the one to watch for Fleetwood. The striker joined the Cod Army on loan from Rotherham United in January and has proved to be a composed presence within the squad.

He's also managed two goals and an assist in his last five matches, and will look to play a crucial role in dismantling Peterborough's defence.

Embed from Getty Images

Jonson Clarke-Harris will undoubtedly be the one to watch for Peterborough. The striker notched a hat-trick in the thrashing of Accrington, which now sees him lead the way in the League One goalscorers charts with an impressive 25 strikes.

Clarke-Harris has proved himself to be deadly anywhere in the box, so Fleetwood will need to do their best to neutralise him during the match.

Previous meetings

The last match between these two sides came in the reverse fixture this season back in September. Peterborough came out 2-1 winners on that day, with two goals in second half stoppage time from Jack Taylor and Sammie Szmodics dramatically overturning Callum Camps' effort.

In the overall head-to-head record the Posh just about come out on top with six wins compared to five for the Cod Army. There have also been two encounters where the points have been shared.

How to watch

The game has not been selected for TV coverage in the UK, but an iFollow pass can be purchased for £10 via either club's website to stream the game live.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 BST.