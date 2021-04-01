Bristol City vs Stoke City preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Nigel Pearson will be looking to end his side’s poor home form as they host Stoke City at Ashton Gate on Good Friday.

The Robins have lost their last six games on home soil, including the 2-0 defeat against Rotherham United before the international break.

Michael O’Neill’s side have a poor away record to address themselves, as they are on a run of 11 games away from the Bet365 Stadium without a win, dating back to the start of December.

The Potters did win last time out after a narrow 1-0 victory in the all-Midlands clash with Derby County.

Team news

New signing Danny Simpson could make his debut for Bristol City after agreeing a deal over the international break.

Captain Tomas Kalas is expected to be available despite being substituted in the defeat to Rotherham last time out and Tommy Rowe is also back in contention. However, Callum O’Dowda is likely to miss out.

Stoke have come out of the international break with a bit of an injury crisis as Joe Allen suffered both a calf and hamstring injury whilst on duty with Wales which rules him out.

Sam Clucas and Jordan Cousins are unlikely to be involved despite integrating back into the squad after injuries, whereas the duo of Jack Clarke and Harry Souttar missed training on Thursday.

Predicted lineups

Bristol City (4-2-3-1): Bentley; Simpson, Mariappa, Kalas, Rowe; Massengo, Lansbury; Semenyo, Palmer, Wells; Diedhiou.

Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Davies; Smith, Batth, Chester, Norrington-Davies; Mikel, Thompson; Brown, Powell, Matondo; Fletcher.

Ones to watch

Antoine Semenyo has become a regular in the side for Bristol City this season but has really stepped up to the plate since Nigel Pearson took charge at the end of February.

Semenyo has been on the score sheet in two of Pearson’s three wins as manager, both coming as a reward of his high pressing and never say die attitude.

Steven Fletcher has been unfortunate with injuries in his debut season in the Potteries, which has meant he has struggled for a consistent run of games in the side.

Now at 34 years old, Fletcher has still registered eight goals and a further four assists for the Potters this season.

Previous meetings

The Robins were 2-0 winners at the Bet365 Stadium back in September through goals from Nahki Wells and Andreas Weimann. However, the Potters are unbeaten in their last two visits to Ashton Gate.

How to watch

This game is a 3pm kick-off and will be available to watch on both sides’ respective iFollow pages for £10.