Leeds United vs Sheffield United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Leeds United take on relegation-threatened Sheffield United back in the Premier League after the international break.

Leeds are coming into this game off the back of a 2-1 away win at Fulham, with goals coming from Bamford and Raphinha, whilst the Blades lost their last game 2-0 away to Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter final.

Leeds are sat in 11th position on 39 points, with a win taking them up to 10th and above Aston Villa, whilst Sheffield United are bottom of the league, with just 14 points won after a disappointing season.

Paul Heckingbottom will return to Elland Road as the caretaker manager of Sheffield United. It will be his third game in charge of the Blades, losing his first two games 5-0 to Leicester and 2-0 to Chelsea.

Heckingbottom was the last manager of Leeds United before Marcelo Bielsa took charge in 2018.

Team news – Leeds United

Adam Forshaw is back in light training, however he won’t be fit for tomorrows game.

Mateusz Klich is unlikely to play due to COVID-19.

Kalvin Phillips returns after a successful international break out with England.

Team news – Sheffield United

Both Sander Berge and John Egan are back training, but they won’t feature in tomorrows game.

Enda Stevens is possibly ruled out for tomorrows game as he picked up an injury whilst playing for Ireland.

Billy Sharp ruled out for a few weeks with a muscle injury.

Chris Basham also ruled out through injury.

Previous meeting

The last time these two sides met earlier this season, Leeds took all three points after beating Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane late on in September 2020.

The game was goalless right until the end when Jack Harrison's cross found Patrick Bamford in some good space, who then had the simple task to head the ball home in the 88th minute, to give his side the three points.

The Blades were left regretting missing their chances, with this being their third loss of the season.

This goal was also Bamford's third of the season, after he managed to score in his first three games, he currently has 14 goals and 6 assists to his name.

Ones to watch

Patrick Bamford is Leeds United's top goal scorer and the fourth top goal scorer in the Premier League. He scored the winner in the reverse fixture and will look to continue his impressive form tomorrow.

Sheffield United have had quite the disappointing season, however David McGoldrick could be a player to watch. A hard worker on and off the ball, being the Blades top goal scorer this season, scoring six times for Sheffield United.

Raphinha has been in fine form for Leeds, causing problems for defenders every time he plays. Like McGoldrick he has also scored six times this season, assisting five times.

With Enda Stevens potentially being ruled out of tomorrows game through injury, this could mean Ben Osborn starts tomorrow. Osborn is a fantastic player and caused a lot of problems for Chelsea last time he played in the FA Cup.

Predicted lineups

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Roberts, Raphinha, Harrison, Bamford. (4-1-4-1)

Sheffield United: Ramsdale, Baldock, Ampadu, Bryan, Bogle, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, McGoldrick, McBurnie. (3-5-2)

Where to watch the game

Amazon Prime Video – 15:00 BST – 03/04/2021