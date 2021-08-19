Burton Albion and their striker woes

Burton Albion have won three games out of four in the league this season without key attacking threats.

Kane Hemmings and Louis Moult have both been absent for the start of the season with Omari Patrick taking the number nine spot in the meantime. Jacob Maddox and Aaron Amadi-Holloway are also sidelined at the moment leaving Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in a difficult situation.

What would have thought to be a big blow to the Brewers ahead of the new campaign hasn't had the affect people would think.

Short term solution

As the most forward thinking player fit, Patrick has been the current solution, playing upfront on his own. The 25-year-old has been the focal point for the Brewers going forward but despite playing well he has yet to contribute directly to a goal in three league games with no goals or assists.

What having Patrick does do is allows others to join the attack and contribute to the goals in Hemming's absence. The club have had four different scorers for their league goals so far this season with John Brayford, Lucas Akins, Joe Powell and Ben Garratt all putting themselves on the scoresheet.

The solution has worked so far but if Patrick is going to struggle at least one goal in every four games then something more is needed if Burton are to keep up this form all season.

New arrival?

In his post manager interview against Oxford United in the EFL Cup, Hasselbaink said: "We are busy with one, we are really trying hard if it is up to me yes he would sign. It's a loan we are trying to get and the team we are trying to loan him off are not that forthcoming at the moment.

"It's hard you know, but we don't just want a body for a body. We want to try and get the right one that is going to improve us. We have identified him and we have to wait but hopefully, fingers crossed he comes soon."

There has been no rumour or leak on who this striker may be or how far along the deal is but from Hasselbaink's words it doesn't sound too well. One name that could fit the bill is Sunderland's Will Grigg.

However, Lee Johnson stated the player wants to leave and the club would be accommodating for the right place, this clashes with Hasselbaink's words on things moving slowly.

Hasselbaink may have other targets on his radar but with time against them something that needs to be done may not get done in time. That will mean they will need to hope Hemmings can comeback fit and firing.

Team contribution

Smith has been excellent so far this season and could contribute to a lot more goals going forward. Him and an inform Patrick could be a deadly duo for getting goals and pushing Burton up the table.

Smith has been excellent so far this season and could contribute to a lot more goals going forward. Him and an inform Patrick could be a deadly duo for getting goals and pushing Burton up the table.

Another benefit for Burton is the fact they are conceding so few goals, apart from against Cambridge United. Ben Garratt has been superb so far this campaign and put in a man of the match performance against Sunderland. Having a strong defense and a solid keeper will help Burton going forward as they'll need to score less goals.

Hasselbaink has also made his side dangerous from set plays and his fast, tricky forwards will attract plenty of free-kicks and penalties over the season.

Hemmings is also expected to comeback within a month or two so goals will return then but it would still be best for another striker to come in.