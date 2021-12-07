Tottenham FA Cup draw revealed

The match-ups for the 2022 FA Cup have been revealed and there are plenty of interesting fixtures to see.

One of those matches will be the one between Tottenham Hotspur and Morecambe Football Club, in which Spurs are favorites to move on to the next round.

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The third round ties will take place across the weekend of Friday 7 to Monday 10 January, 2022.

Form

The League One side have so far seen off Newport County in the First Round and Buxton FC in the Second Round to get this far, meanwhile Spurs enter the competition at this stage.

'The Shrimps' are currently the 20th best team in League One with 19 points in 19 matches played.

On the other hand, Spurs are fifth in the Premier League with 25 points in 14 games.

Last season in the FA Cup, Tottenham were eliminated by Everton at Goodison Park in a thrilling 4-5 loss.