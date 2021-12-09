Brentford vs Watford preview: How to watch, team news, kick-off time, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

Brentford host Watford in a battle of last season's two promoted teams at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bees looked look to break their seven-match winless run at Leeds United until Patrick Bamford rescued a point with the last kick of the match.

Since a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United, the Hornets have dropped three consecutive matches and sit 17th in the Premier League table.

Team news

Sergi Canos is set to miss out through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card against Leeds.

Star man Ivan Toney will be absent for a second straight match as he continues to battle COVID-19.

Mads Bech Sorensen is set to return after overcoming the virus and could reclaim his place in the starting lineup.

Adam Masina will be out for a short period of time after scans revealed a minor thigh strain.

Francisco Sierralta has begun to build up fitness after suffering a hamstring injury last month.

Ken Sema returned to full training following a knee issue and is in contention for a place in the side.

Predicted line-ups

Brentford: Fernandez; Pinnock, Jansson, Goode; Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Onyeka, Sorensen; Wissa, Mbuemo

Watford: Bachmann; Rose, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Femenia; Kucka; Pedro, Sissoko, Cleverley, Dennis; King

Previous meetings

Brentford defeated Watford 2-0 in May as Toney equaled the Championship goal-scoring record.

The Bees thought they had taken the lead through Marcus Forss in a first half they were on top of, but the goal was disallowed.

Just 53 seconds into the second half, Forss did grab the opener, slotting home from close range.

On the hour mark, Sierralta fouled Toney in the box and he beat Ben Foster from the spot to double the lead.

The goal was Toney's 30th, matching the record set by Glenn Murray with one match to spare.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm. Kick-off is set for 8pm.