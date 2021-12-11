Key quotes from Grant McCann after his side concede late against Bristol City

Hull City boss Grant McCann couldn’t hide his disappointment in his post-match press conference after his side twice lost the lead against Bristol City.

Ryan Longman opened the scoring after just 3 minutes, but the Robins drew level at the start of the second half. George Honeyman restored their lead only for Matty James to equalise during injury time to see the game finish 2-2.

”It feels like a defeat if truth be told”

“Disappointed,” said the Northern Irishman when asked about his reaction to the game. “It was a good response from us to get the second goal but we are gutted to concded so late in the game”.

“It feels like a defeat if truth be told. It's a good finish from Matty James but we should do better.”

McCann bemoans decisions - but admits his side need to defend better

McCann wasn’t happy with the run up to Bristol City’s equaliser - feeling his side should have had a free kick - but was clear that his side didn’t defend as well as they should have done.



“We should have had two free kicks before that (the goal)”, McCann said. “Honeyman was dragged down and then there's a foul on Randell before it.

Should we defend the second phase better? Yes. There's times we needed to defend better in the game. Overall it's probably a fair result.”

On Longman - “he’s improving all the time”

It was another good performance from Ryan Longman - who opened the scoring superbly on three minutes. McCann was asked about the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee and he was very complimentary about the in from wideman.

“Ryan has been good in all the games - he's improving all the time,” McCann said. “He got the goal today and it's because he took him on the outside then the inside - and it's a great finish. It's nice to see his ability coming out now. He's feeling fitter and stronger now and he's affecting the game.

“Sean McLoughlin has been very very good,” he added about the stand out defender. “He's had to wait pateniently and he's looking every bit the Championship player right now. He's getting better adnd stronger the more games he plays.”

“The timings of the goals conceded in the last two games has been unfortunate”

“I don't think there was much in the game,” McCann said. “They had some good passages of play and we matched up in a similar way. We switched off on the second phases on corners and the timing of the goals conceded in the last two games has been unfortunate but we are a young group and learning all the time.

“We've got a lot of players waiting and we are looking to get some players some minutes in the U23 game on Monday, and Brandon Fleming will be back for that. Festus Arthur, Jevon Mills, Andy Smith, Will Jarvis... all will play. I've just told Peterborough my starting line up!” he joked as he listed those players that will be involved amongst the Academy players.

“They're a good group and hopefully they'll learn from their mistakes”.

One thing McCann was pressed on that he understandably skirted was the proposed takeover by Acun Illicali. He was pushed to answer questions but didn’t want to get drawn into commenting - again, quite understandably so.

“My job is to concentrate on the team,” he stated. “I'm here to answer questions regarding the game - the questions on the takeover aren't for me to answer. It's totally out of my control.”

He did reveal there are perhaps a couple of players who may have picked up slight knocks, but nothing that was too major.

”There may be a couple of knocks and bruises but I don't think there's anything to worry about,” he finished by saying.