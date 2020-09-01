Gainsborough Trinity 0-0 Hull City U23: Stalemate as Woodhouse’s Boro side hold Dawson’s Young Tigers 

Hull City U23s were held to a goalless draw by Northern Premier League side Gainsborough Trinity with the young Tigers having the better of the chances.

Story of the game

Hull got the game underway, and apart from a couple or corners early on, it was a fairly even start to the game. Chadwick was the first player to almost bring a mistake out of the Gainsborough keeper Jackson, but he managed to retain possession of the ball.

James Berry showed pace down the flanks after quick distribution by Robson for City, but the chance went begging. Both Berry and Chadwick were the main sources of chances out wide, with Hull naming two Trialists in the starting line up - reportedly Stephen Sama in defense, and Gillian Jurcher in attack.

Gainsborough grew into the game in the latter stages of the second period, with a couple of half chances going wide. Hull City looked the most likely to score, but the first half ended goalless with a lack of cutting edge up front for the Tigers despite a good work rate from Andy Dawson’s young squad.

As the second half got underway, Chadwick went close in first two minutes with shot just wide. Berry hit the bar as City put the pressure on, and the young forward was proving to be a real thorn in the side of the home team.

Gainsborough, however, did get themselves back in the game with a deflected shot that brought great save out of Robson. Sheaf has to head the ball off the line from the resulting corner.

As the half went on, great work from Berry saw the trialist striker Jurcher hit the post for City. His shot was blocked just after and away for a corner to the away side that was cleared.

Chadwick had a shot that was well saved, before the best chance of the game put over by the young forward. The ball was moved about really well with Berry involved yet again, but Chadwick blazed the effort over the bar.

A well worked free kick saw Berry’s cross just headed wide by Festus Arthur.

Gainsborough came close to winning it at the end with a header from a free kick, but the game finished 0-0 with Hull’s youngsters unlucky not to come away with the win.

Stand out players

James Berry was the best player going forward, with much of the young Hull City team’s play coming through him. He was unlucky not to score himself and almost created chances for others. Festus Arthur was solid at the back and was impressive in his first public Hull City outing.

Teams

Gainsborough Trinity: Jackson; Dennison, Williamson, Ainge, Wiles, Collins, Woolford, Trialist, Fyfe, Bacon, Tomlinson.

Substitutions: Trialists, Smythe, Orlando-Young.

Hull City U23: Robson; Smith, Arthur, Trialist (Sama), Jacob; Hickey (C), Jones, Sheaf; Chadwick, Trialist (Jurcher), Berry.

Substitutions: Wood, Lovick, Snellgrove.

(Highlights of the game kindly provided by Pete Fleming)