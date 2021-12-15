The Key Quotes From Marcelo Bielsa's Post-Manchester City Press Conference

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad Stadium on December 14, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

It was a night to forget for Leeds United fans, as they witnessed their side fall to their heaviest ever Premier League defeat at the hands of Manchester City.

Six different goalscorers helped the hosts on their way to a comprehensive 7-0 victory, one which leaves Leeds in 16th place, just five points ahead 18th placed Burnley, who have played two fixtures less than Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The Argentine spoke to the press following the defeat. Here is what he had to say.

On Leeds' Performance

"There is nothing positive to take away from our performance. "I can't find anything that can be valued, as is natural in these cases when there is nothing that is well done. "It's not the individuals that fail, but the organisation. There is no justification that I can offer."

On The Run Of Play

"The game was exactly how we thought it was going to be. We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened and we didn't manage to get anything so that disparity wouldn't be so noticeable."

On Playing Out From The Back

"It's what we tried the whole game "Surely if we had done the opposite we would have been lamented for not having tried to take anything away from the opponent. But what we attempted generated danger in our own goal. "We didn't do anything well and that was evident in the scoreline. I insist that everything that happened was what we wanted to avoid and what we needed to overcome."

On Taking Responsibility