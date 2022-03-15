Match Report: Stockport County 3-0 Notts County

A brace from Stockport County captain Paddy Madden and a goal from Ollie Crankshaw saw The Hatters move seven points clear at the top of the National League beating Notts County 3-0.

There had been a big build up and the home crowd were out in force to hopefully witness their side continue an impressive unbeaten run.

But for the visitors there was hope, with Stockport last beating them back in 2008.

Though tonight they would break that streak with a controlling performance that saw a high press from minuite one.

Story of the game

The Hatters started lively with The Magpies struggling to stop the chances that were coming in numbers.

Most of the first 15 minuites was played in the Notts County half but it was the away side who had a glorious opportunity to take the lead.

A mix up at the back put Jayden Richardson through on goal, he rounded keeper Ben Hinchcilffe only to put the ball over the bar.

At the other end keeper Vitezslav Jaros was keeping Notts in the game, pulling off some expert saves.

However the breakthrough came just before half an hour, a brilliant cross from Macauley Southam-Hales found Paddy Madden who headed home to put his side 1-0 up heading into the break.

The second half was much of the same as the home side continued to push to try and put Notts County out of reach.

It was Ollie Crankshaw who made it 2-0 after a superb attack where he made sure not to miss from just inside the 18 yard box.

Notts County needed a goal fast if they were to have hope of getting something from the game.

But it never came, instead it was The Hatters who added a third as the ball fell to Madden in the box and he had space and time to get his second of the night.

It rounded off a comfortable win for Stockport who march ever closer to the title and securing their return to the Football League.