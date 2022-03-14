AFC Fylde vs AFC Telford United: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Nick Haughton's cheeky chip sent AFC Fylde fans home happy from Aggborough on Tuesday as they beat Kidderminster Harriers, and they will be looking to do the same on Tuesday night as relegation threatened AFC Telford United visit the Fylde coast.

Backed by a strong following in Worcestershire, the Coasters were able to seal a crucial three points against Harriers with an early goal. That win has now pushed Fylde level on points with their hosts from Saturday.

On the other hand, AFC Telford United are in severe danger of dropping into the Northern Premier League and despite good wins against Darlington, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Curzon Ashton, Shropshire's second highest ranked side lost to Brackley Town at the weekend to make it two losses on the bounce.

If Farsley Celtic were to pick up three points in their game in hand and Guiseley were to get two points out of their three games in hand, the Bucks would find themselves bottom again, with the potential of returning to the NPL for the first time since 2007.

Team news

Tuesday's hosts are going through a bit of an injury crisis at the moment, which makes their win at Aggborough even more impressive. No less than six players were out on Saturday with injuries: Alex Whitmore, Joe Piggott, Mark Cullen, Danny Whitehead, Sam Osborne and Luke Burke were all absent.

The Bucks have a couple out injured who may not be available, Brad Bood and Kai Williams both missing at St James Park on Saturday. New signing Devarn Green signed off his debut with a goal against the second placed side and will be hoping for more at Mill Farm. Liam Nolan is on loan at Telford from Fylde, so will therefore also be unavailable.

Predicted lineups

AFC Fylde: Neal, Conlan, Obi, Tollitt, Philliskirk, Haughton, Joyce, Walker, Stott, Davis, Slew

AFC Telford United: Pilling, Melhado, Burke, Piggott, Lilly, Sherif, Goodridge, Green, Moore, Oswell, Daniels

Ones to watch

He was the difference at the weekend, and there's no reason to look further than Nick Haughton to make the difference. Currently sitting second in the goalscoring charts in the National League North, Haughton has 20 to his name and will be hoping to add to that in the run in.

Telford fans were buoyed with the signing of Devarn Green, and there was no better way to introduce himself to the Bucks faithful than a goal on his debut. The former Southport and Scunthorpe talisman may well be Telford's best bet for goals as they hope to stay up.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meeting

Despite an early scare with Jason Oswell netting early, a Joe Piggott brace sealed all three points for Telford at New Bucks Head back in November.

History is not on Telford's side, with Fylde unbeaten in six against the Bucks - winning five and drawing one.

Key Clashes

This fixture pits the third best attack in the league against one of the leakiest defences. Telford's defence will need to be resilient and hope their attack can carry out their recent form having scored eight in their last five but will face a tough challenge with Fylde only conceding 29 goals this season.

Telford manager Paul Carden is very familiar to the Fylde football scene, hailing from Liverpool and having spent some of his playing career in Lancashire. Whilst Carden may lack National League North managing experience, new Fylde manager James Rowe doesn't.

A striker in his playing days, Rowe spent time in the midlands at clubs such as Ilkeston, Rugby Town and Leamington and his two managerial appointments have shown he has the drive to be a serial winner. Rowe was top of the National League North with Gloucester City when Chesterfield came knocking, who he also guided to top of their league and got them an FA Cup tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Shortly after the Chelsea game, Rowe was suspended by the club pending an investigation. He later agreed to mutually terminate his contract earlier this season.

Embed from Getty Images

How to watch

This game will not be broadcast live on television, but commentary will be available from AFC Fylde's mixlr channel with all links on their social media.

Kick off at Mill Farm is 19:45 GMT.