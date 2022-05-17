Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claims Toon 'did the Premier League proud' with Arsenal win

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe says that his side 'did the Premier League proud' with their 2-0 victory over Arsenal this evening.

An own-goal from Ben White and a late Bruno Guimarães strike ensured The Magpies signed off at St James' Park in style.

Their win had massive permutations for Mikel Arteta's side too, with The Gunners now needing a miracle on the final day to finish in the Champions League places above their rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

"It was a brilliant all-round performance," Howe said on the win.

"We played with intensity and never let up.

"We approached the game in a brilliant manner and we did the Premier League proud tonight."

'We deservedly beat them'

The Toon hadn't taken a big scalp in the league at home all season – with them coming closest against Manchester United just before Christmas, a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Tonight, that changed.

Howe said: "The one thing missing from us was that we hadn't beaten a top-six team... and we deservedly beat them."

Newcastle had more possession than their top four-chasing opponents and did not let them settle into the game throughout.

Something Howe said was deliberate: "We wanted to press Arsenal and not let them settle into a rhythm but also for the first time in recent performances we saw a team that could have the ball comfortably and be creative.

"Arsenal competed well and fought well but they left spaces for us and we exploited them."

On the St James' crowd

Before the game this evening, fan group 'Wor Flags' unveiled their biggest display yet, creating a sea of black and white around the entire stadium.

Howe paid tribute to the support his side have received this season, when he said: "The support tonight was absolutely incredible.

"The atmosphere around the stadium was something I’ve not really experienced before. A big thank you to them."

He added: "We have to have the supporters come to the ground desperate to see us play and desperate to know what’s going to happen in the match – and almost guarantee a team that’s going all out to win the game by playing the way we want too."