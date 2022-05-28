Mansfield Town vs Port Vale preview: How to watch, team news, predicted line-ups, kick-off time and ones to watch

Port Vale face Mansfield Town in the EFL League Two play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The Valiants overcame Swindon Town in the semifinals, overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit to win the second leg in a dramatic penalty shootout.

For the Stags, they comfortably advanced past Northampton Town 3-1 on aggregate in their semifinal, winning 2-1 at home and 1-0 on the road.

Port Vale is seeking a return to the third tier for the first time since the 2016-17 season while Mansfield is aiming for League One football for the first time in 19 years.

Team news

Mansfield Town

Manager Nigel Clough is likely to make a handful of changes with Matty Longstaff and Jamie Murphy in contention to return to the starting line-up.

The pair were on the bench for the second leg against Northampton and could be joined in the team by midfielder George Maris, who missed last week's game through suspension.

Port Vale

Kian Harratt looks likely to be preferred to Leeds loanee Ryan Edmondson up front.

Mal Benning should start on the left, with Harry Charsley and Jake Taylor battling it out for one spot in the midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Mansfield Town: Bishop; McLaughlin, Perch, Hawkins, Hewitt; Longstaff, Quinn, O'Toole; Akins, Oates, Bowery

Port Vale: Stone; Hall, Gibbons, Smith; Benning, Taylor, Pett, Worrall; Garrity; Harratt, Wilson

Ones to watch

Matty Longstaff (Mansfield Town)

The midfielder has made 17 appearances for the Stags since signing on loan from Scottish side Aberdeen and he hasn't disappointed, scoring six times and assisting on two other goals.

James Wilson (Port Vale)

He's been in superb form, scoring in three consecutive appearances and will combine with Harratt to form a dangerous duo in the heart of the Valiants' attack.

Previous meetings

In October of 2021, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the One Call Stadium.

On 33 minutes, Valiants skipper Tom Conlon fired a free-kick over the wall and under the right angle from a central position 20 yards out.

The Stags leveled in the 64th minute as a pull-back from the left by-line by Jordan Bowery was turned home by George Lapslie.

The reverse fixture was a comprehensive 3-1 victory for Port Vale at Vale Park a little more than two months ago.

Rhys Oates opened the scoring for Mansfield as he latched on to a ball over the top from Kieran Wallace and rounded goalkeeper Aidan Stone to place the ball into the open goal.

James Wilson equalized, bursting away from the Mansfield defense before striking the ball across keeper Nathan Bishop and into the bottom right corner.

Harratt grabbed a brace off the bench, striking in the 76th and 88th minutes to clinch all three points for the Valiants.

The match will be televised on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage beginning at 3:30pm. Kick-off is set for 4pm.