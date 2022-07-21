Watford fans: Patient, concerned or both?

Football can often be viewed as binary. You either appear to see black or white, one or two, right or wrong.

However there are instances where these binaries are slightly more blurred. There is a grey area in between everyone’s divided opinions which on itself can form its own nuanced approach to the football issue at hand.

This can be seen to be the case when it comes to Watford’s approach to the summer transfer window. Within the fanbase, there is seemingly a split between those that are frustrated and concerned by the lack of transfer activity, rivalled by those urging for patience and time as Rob Edwards begins his reign at Vicarage Road.

But should Watford fans be patient, concerned or somewhere in between the two?

The short-term approach

If the Hornets are looking to the short term, then one could argue that there is every right to be concerned. With only three signings coming in, important players such as Cucho Hernandez leaving and still some questionable decisions off the field, the season ahead may be a difficult one for Watford.

Even though Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis are currently still Watford players, it is still questionable whether the Hornets have the quality to push themselves back up to the Premier League.

With Imran Louza out for the first few weeks of the season according to the Watford observer, it is difficult to predict who might start for Watford in the middle of the park, with no players jumping off the page as having the quality to really control games next season.

Defensively as well, there are huge question marks next to some players’ names. While William Troost-Ekong, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele and Francisco Sierralta were all part of the strongest Championship defence to date, their poor seasons in the Premier League could make them a liability against Championship attackers.

Taking Sarr and Dennis out of the equation as they may still leave Watford this summer, the signings of Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo appear to be risks. Neither player has played in this league before in their respective careers and expecting them to hit the ground running and form relationships on the pitch with their teammates could be a difficult task.

Through looking at Watford’s pre-season so far like this, the early part of next season could be difficult for Watford fans, who may be concerned with the club's current affairs.

However, it may be a case of enduring short term pain, for long term gain.

The long term approach

It was clear for all to see that Watford needed a rebuild this summer. The club’s identity was slowly vanishing and the environment was toxic. Last season's relegation was simply the tip of an iceberg filled with several mistakes by the Watford board.

No rebuild takes a few weeks, or even a few months. It can be a slow process that needs the support of the board, the players and the fans.

That is where some Watford fans believe patience comes into it. Rob Edwards appears to be a manager who may help to rebuild Watford. In an interview with WD18: The Watford Fan Channel, Edwards said:

“It’s a fresh start and a clean slate for everyone. I don’t need to worry about what went on in the past, it's about going forward.”

This idea is something that some Watford fans have really taken to heart. The mistakes of last season are less of an issue and it's more of a case of building towards the future.

The introductions of Mattie Pollock, Joseph Hungbo, Yaser Asprilla and Tom Dele-Bashiru will help with this. A young exciting core of players will be ready this season to make an impact in the Championship. However, it may take some games for them to adjust to the level of football at the higher level, meaning patience will be required if they are to be a success at Vicarage Road.

A mixture of both

Despite there being a difference between how Watford fans may view the short term and the long term, there is an overlap between the two which is certainly able to form an opinion.

One can be patient and excited for the future of Watford Football Club, while simultaneously being worried for the season ahead. Football is about winning and there is certainly no guarantee that Watford will be ready to compete over the short term.

However, the foundations have to be set in place for Rob Edwards to fulfil his rebuild and allow his Watford career to meet its full potential.

What all Watford fans can agree on though is both in the long and in the short term, there will be plenty of dramatic moments along the way.