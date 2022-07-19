Why do Watford need to sign a new midfielder?

Both of Watford’s signings this season have been in the striker department. Vakoun Bayo and Rey Manaj have joined Rob Edwards this summer in his attempt to rebuild Watford.

While the attacking options for this Watford side was a priority at the start of the window, attention now needs to be turned to the central area of the pitch.

Watford have struggled to replace Etienne Capoue following his departure in the January of 2021, with the likes of Juraj Kucka and Moussa Sissoko failing to really make any sort of impact last season. Subsequently, both have departed leaving two vacancies in Watford’s midfield.

While there are players returning from loan spells such as Tom Dele Bashiru and Domingos Quina, there aren’t any players at the club who fit the mould of a central midfielder who can demonstrate a physical presence in the centre of the park while also having an eye for creativity.

Imran Louza is probably being the only midfielder nailed on to start this season, however according to the Watford Observer, he is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season due to an injury. Watford therefore need to sign a central midfielder before the window shuts in September.

Current options

Tom Cleverley and Dan Gosling are both players with Championship experience. Both played key roles in Watford’s promotion during 2021, with Gosling scoring a crucial goal away to Norwich and Cleverley consistently giving his all on the pitch while demonstrating leadership and passion.

While both could be squad players, it is unlikely that either will start every week, due to their age and the physical demands of the Championship. What Gosling offers though is a presence going forward with late runs into the box, which will present Rob Edwards with a decent option should he want to rotate the side.

Edo Kayembe came to Watford during the January transfer window, There were some glimpses of what he could be capable of, however a lot of the time his passes felt too safe with a lack of adventure. Like Gosling and Cleverley, he is a player who could struggle with the physical demands of the Championship. Again, he is a fine squad player but is not good enough to be starting.

Domingos Quina returns to Watford following an unusual season for the Portuguese playmaker. While his parent club Watford were relegated, Fulham who he was on loan at between the summer and January of last season, won the Championship. This loan move didn’t work out though and he moved to Barnsley where they were relegated, despite some impressive performances from Quina.

This in many ways could be Quina’s last chance at Watford. Having had previous opportunities to make an impact, his career has stalled and he has failed to kick on.

He will be an option for Rob Edwards, particularly as a creative player with a tendency to score great goals but with the possibility of Joao Pedro playing the ten role, it may be difficult for Quina to start games.

The most likely option that Watford currently have who could start is returning loanee, Tom Dele-Bashiru. Dele- Bashiru impressed at Watford before picking up an ACL injury away to Reading in 2020.

He showed calmness and composure when on the ball and showed physicality when bringing the ball forward. The risk is that due to his ACL injury, it may be difficult for Dele-Bashiru to play 46 games in the Championship next season. He will be a great asset in the squad and will start games, however it may be difficult to rely on him all season.

What sort of midfielder do Watford need?

Imran Louza proved last season he has the capabilities to pull the strings in the middle of the park. However, his lack of physicality could mean that Watford will be over-run in many games if this problem is not addressed.

Something that was really impressive about Abdoulaye Doucoure at Watford was the way he was able to drive the ball forward from deep areas. Etienne Capoue also showed his ability to do this as well.

Watford need someone of Doucoure’s ilk to come in. Someone with physicality and stamina who can also make late runs into the box.

Watford’s current midfielders all have their own strengths and weaknesses. In an ideal world, one would mix all of them up to create the perfect player. A mixture of Dan Gosling’s running, Tom Cleverely’s passion, Quina’s creativity and Dele-Bashiru’s calmness would all serve Watford well.

Regardless of who it is who comes in, Watford will have to act quickly with the Championship season only round the corner.