The João Factor: Why João Pedro is so important for Watford

João Pedro is a player destined for great things. However, after enduring his second relegation season with Watford, he will have to make a return to the Championship.

Despite Sport Bible suggesting that the Brazilian could move to Liverpool as Sadio Mane’s replacement, there is a good chance that Pedro will remain at Vicarage Road for at least another season.

To be linked with Liverpool at his age though after two relegations reflects how great his potential really is. But what is it about him that makes him such an exciting prospect?

An entertaining player to watch

Watford left back, Hassane Kamara in an interview with WD18: The Watford fan channel, said:

‘I like to see him in training. He dribbles everywhere and then he scores. He is amazing.’ This pretty much sums up how Watford fans feel about Pedro. When he picks up the ball, fans get off their seats; there is a genuine belief that something will happen.

That is arguably the main appeal about the attacker. His fearless nature with the ball at his feet combined with the way he effortlessly carries the ball forward has allowed Watford fans to take the Brazilian into their hearts. He is the exact type of player that fans enjoy watching on a Saturday afternoon.

It is a mixture of his raw talent and maturity in his game that can make him so difficult to deal with. For example, his goal against Derby County in 2020 encapsulated what Pedro is capable of. His ability to take on his man, cut inside and bend it into the far corner helped the Hornets to a crucial victory in their promotion season.

Pedro went on to score nine goals that season and played a crucial role in Watford’s promotion under both Vladmir Ivic and Xisco Munoz.

He also showed his resilience and fiery attitude, most notably in games against Luton and Bournemouth where he wasn’t afraid to get stuck in and express his personality during the game, albeit with the latter ending in a sending off.

His form in the Premier League could have been better, scording only three goals all season including a last minute equaliser against Newcastle. Another season in the Championship could therefore further develop him and help him become more of a natural goal scorer.

How will he fit in under Rob Edwards?

It will be interesting to see where Pedro fits in under new head coach, Rob Edwards. While there is an appeal in playing him upfront, it is perhaps more likely to see him play deeper in a more traditional ‘number ten’ role.

Of course the immediate problem with this would be he would be less likely to find himself in natural goal scoring positions. He has shown parts of his game where he is able to be a poacher, such as his goal against Manchester United last season in a 4-1 win at Vicarage Road.

However, by having the 20-year-old in a deeper position, he is equally more likely to pick the ball up from deep, drive at defenders and create opportunities, as discussed earlier.

He is someone who without doubt will offer Watford a lot next season. He will need to add more goals to his game if he is going to kick on, but the early signs suggest he will only go from strength to strength at Vicarage Road.