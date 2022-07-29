The post match quotes following Huddersfield Town 0-1 Burnley

Vincent Kompany was delighted with the performance from his side after Burnley beat Huddersfield Town 0-1 at the John Smith's Stadium.

The opener to the Championship season saw Burnley take control of the tie, and Ian Maatsen's 17th minute strike separated the two sides.

For Danny Schofield, it was a match to forget which highlighted the lack of preparation his side had before the start of the new season.

Burnley

It was a very promising start to life at Burnley for Kompany.

His attacking, pressing and possession based style of football makes for a real change to the identity of the club in recent years, yet The Clarets were able to adjust to it superbly.

After the match, Kompany spoke of his pride towards his new side's performance and the desire that they have to progress as players.

On Burnley's performance

"I couldn't have asked for more, the intensity of the team and how the lads really dug deep for each other, that's the hardest part especially with a lot of new players so I'm happy with that."

Kompany was delighted to see his side implement his style of football from an early stage, pressing high up the pitch and dominating possession.

On the chances the Clarets created

"I don't focus too much on the passing side, we try to create chances and I thought we created a lot of chances but we could have been a little more clinical in my opinion."

Kompany has received praise for the style of play that he had used for the game against Huddersfield, which had seen a much quicker and shorter style normally associated with Burnley.

The Belgian was pleased with the opportunities his team fashioned but wanted to see more than just the one goal, which was scored by Ian Maatsen.

The visitors missed a flurry of chances in the first half and new signing Scott Twine hit the post with a free kick late on.

On the makeup of his Burnley side

"We have a midfield with legs and wingers with legs, we might not have the size of the others teams but we've got legs and we've got heart.

"Give me hard work and good attitude and I'll take that above talent and that's what Burnley is and that's what I have today."

Kompany had emphasised before the game that he wanted to keep the core elements of a typical Burnley side at his team, so the hard work and desire shown by his side will have been pleasing for him.

On any potential new signings

"I think we have to [strengthen]. I think the body count is we've lost 10 or 12 and brought in seven or eight, I've lost count.

"We've got to stabilise and make sure we have a squad to play 46 games and we don't yet but that's part of the challenge."

The recent loss of Dwight McNeil to Everton amongst many others means The Clarets are quite short staffed to start the new season.

The Championship is a famously demanding league, and the former Manchester City centre back will want access to as many options as possible to mount a challenge to return back to the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield were second best in a disappointing start to the Championship season.

It has been a period of uncertainty at the club, following the playoff final loss and the subsequent departures of manager Carlos Corberan and star players Harry Toffolo and Lewis O'Brien to Nottingham Forest.

New boss Danny Schofield will be hoping The Terriers can bounce back from a below par start to the new season.

On Huddersfield's performance

"I think in the first half they were the much better team, I think they dominated the middle of the pitch.

"In the second half we changed a few things, we performed better and we gave it a go."

Huddersfield were dominated in the first half, and did not manage to register a shot on target throughout the contest.

That said, the introduction of Faustino Anjorin in the second half gave The Terriers more of an attacking impetus, which may give Schofield something to work with.

On the future for Huddersfield

"We win together, lose together and suffer together and we just keep growing and try to improve, as long as we stick together, that group of players show a lot of fight and energy all the time.

"We've had a really short pre-season we've tried to get things into the players really quickly, new recruits always take a bit of time but we'll try to speed that process up to make it as smooth as possible."

Schofield will undoubtedly need time to drill his style of football into his side, but knowing his side are willing to take his tactics on board and fight for each other will be a positive for him.

On his takeaways from the match

"Burnley are a quality team who caused us lots of problems, like I said I wasn't happy with the first half performance, the second half was much better so we'll try and take the positives and improve on what wasn't so good."

Schofield will want to put the disappointment of the opening day defeat behind him and hope his side can adjust to his style of play quickly to ensure the result does not impact the morale amongst his squad.