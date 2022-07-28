Cardiff City vs Norwich City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

Cardiff City spent the majority of the last season on the cusp of relegation. However, following a busy transfer window, the Bluebirds are looking to embark on a more admirable season. The first side in their path is Championship titans, Norwich City.
In yet another Premier League season which ended in despondency, Norwich City sparked a managerial change sentencing Daniel Farke to his departure. Despite being summoned to relegation three months ago, the Canaries are blossoming into the new campaign after Dean Smith’s first preseason at the helm.
Team news
Cardiff City
The Cardiff board had a busy summer, bringing in the likes of Championship headliner Romaine Sawyers, but the signing of the new number ten, Sheyi Ojo is the eye opener for Cardiff fans.
An unbeaten pre-season was hindered by unprecedented injuries. Ebou Adams had an abrupt end to his debut against Cambridge United due to a shoulder injury.
Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies missed out on the pre-season action due to injury concerns and look likely not to feature on Saturday.
Despite picking up a knock against Shrewsbury Town, Joe Ralls has been dimmed fit for the opening fixture.
Norwich City
Norwich come off the back of pre-season unscathed by injuries. Only veteran Ben Gibson remains a doubt alongside Andrew Omobamadele and Gabriel Sara.
Likely lineups
Cardiff City
Allsopp, Romeo, Ng, Kipre, Collins, Rinomhota, Wintle, Sawyers, Ojo, Watters, O’Dowda (4-3-3)
Norwich City
Krul, Aarons, Tomkinson, Hanley, Giannoulis, McLean, Sorenson, Rowe, Hernandez, Pukki, Sargent (4-3-3)
Key players
Sheyi Ojo
The tricky winger elected for a second spell in South Wales after his contract expired with Liverpool. Ojo scored five times in his first spell for Cardiff City, since then the 25-year-old has had a loan spell with Millwall.
Teemu Pukki
Just like night follows day, Teemu Pukki will bounce back from a goal shy season in the topflight with another successful Championship campaign.
Match Details
Where is the game being played?
The game will be held at the home of Cardiff City, the Cardiff City Stadium.
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick off at 15:00 (GMT) and is not televised in the United Kingdom & Ireland. Fans from other countries can purchase live streams from the club websites