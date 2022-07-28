Cardiff City vs Norwich City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

CARDIFF, WALES - MAY 06: Cardiff captain Sean Morrison (l) and manager Neil Warnock celebrate promotion to the premier league with the squad after the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Reading at Cardiff City Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Cardiff City spent the majority of the last season on the cusp of relegation. However, following a busy transfer window, the Bluebirds are looking to embark on a more admirable season. The first side in their path is Championship titans, Norwich City.

In yet another Premier League season which ended in despondency, Norwich City sparked a managerial change sentencing Daniel Farke to his departure. Despite being summoned to relegation three months ago, the Canaries are blossoming into the new campaign after Dean Smith’s first preseason at the helm.

Team news

Cardiff City

CARDIFF, WALES - AUGUST 28: Kieffer Moore of Cardiff City FC during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Bristol City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Cardiff City FC/Getty Images)

The Cardiff board had a busy summer, bringing in the likes of Championship headliner Romaine Sawyers, but the signing of the new number ten, Sheyi Ojo is the eye opener for Cardiff fans.

An unbeaten pre-season was hindered by unprecedented injuries. Ebou Adams had an abrupt end to his debut against Cambridge United due to a shoulder injury.

Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies missed out on the pre-season action due to injury concerns and look likely not to feature on Saturday.

Despite picking up a knock against Shrewsbury Town, Joe Ralls has been dimmed fit for the opening fixture.

Norwich City

NORWICH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 15: Adam Idah of Norwich City celebrates after their side’s first goal, an own goal scored by Michael Keane of Everton during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on January 15, 2022 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Norwich come off the back of pre-season unscathed by injuries. Only veteran Ben Gibson remains a doubt alongside Andrew Omobamadele and Gabriel Sara.

Likely lineups

Cardiff City

Allsopp, Romeo, Ng, Kipre, Collins, Rinomhota, Wintle, Sawyers, Ojo, Watters, O’Dowda (4-3-3)

Norwich City

Krul, Aarons, Tomkinson, Hanley, Giannoulis, McLean, Sorenson, Rowe, Hernandez, Pukki, Sargent (4-3-3)

Key players

Sheyi Ojo

The tricky winger elected for a second spell in South Wales after his contract expired with Liverpool. Ojo scored five times in his first spell for Cardiff City, since then the 25-year-old has had a loan spell with Millwall.

Teemu Pukki

Just like night follows day, Teemu Pukki will bounce back from a goal shy season in the topflight with another successful Championship campaign.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be held at the home of Cardiff City, the Cardiff City Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 (GMT) and is not televised in the United Kingdom & Ireland. Fans from other countries can purchase live streams from the club websites