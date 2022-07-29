The importance of Hassane Kamara for Watford

When Hassane Kamara joined Watford during the January transfer window early this year, few expected him to make as big of an impact as he has done at Vicarage Road.

Kamara signed for a fee of around four million pounds according to the Watford Observer, committing to Watford until 2025 in a deal that saw him depart French club, OGC Nice.

The Ivorian international played 18 matches in a season which ended in Premier League relegation for Watford.

As Watford prepare for a season in the Championship, Kamara told WD18: The Watford Fan Channel:

We need to be more competitive. Both the club and the players need to work harder. On the pitch and off the pitch, we have to improve.

There is no doubt that if Watford are going to be more competitive this season, Kamara will be central to this improvement and vital to their push for promotion.

Here is why his Watford career has been so impressive so far:

Hassane Kamara/ Bryn Lennon/ Getty images

Player of the season

Despite playing under half of Watford’s games last season, Kamara still picked up the Graham Taylor OBE Player of the Season award.

While this may reflect the poor performances from the Watford side over the full course of the season, Kamara was hugely impressive with the way he conducted himself both on and off the pitch.

Kamara interacted openly and honestly with fans on social media and took responsibility for defeats, in a refreshing contrast to his fellow teammates. In a season where fans may have felt disconnected from the club, Kamara bridged the gap.

Dan Gosling told the Watford Observer,

There were a lot of disgraceful attitudes here last season and that’s ultimately the reason we went down.

Kamara was one of the few Watford players who did not have an attitude problem and he supplied Watford fans with a rare moment of joy last season away to Manchester City, where he scored Watford’s first goal at the Etihad since 2019.

Fans duly voted Kamara as their Player of the Season and many will be hoping that he can replicate his form in the Championship this season.

Kamara's tackling

While Kamara was not immune to Watford's defensive vulnerabilities, contributing to some tepid displays, his tackling ability was an upgrade on Watford's defensive capabilities.

At left-back, Kamara had a 77% tackle success rate compared to his predecessors Adam Masina (59%) and Danny Rose (53%). Collectively, the Watford squad had a 58% tackle completion rate, demonstrating the contribution Kamara made to Watford's defence.

His higher tackle success rate compared to his teammates also show a sound reading of the game and an ability to judge the danger in front of him.

In the Championship, this will be crucial for Watford, particularly in those games where the Hornets will come up many skilled and quick forwards.

Where does he fit under Rob Edwards?

It is unclear how Kamara will fit into the side under Rob Edwards.

While he is more comfortable playing on the left-hand side of the defensive line, the recent departure of Kiko Femenia to Villareal means there is a good chance he will begin the season at right-wing back, with Ken Sema filling in on the left.

Kamara at times seemed awkward and uncomfortable on the right against Southampton in a pre-season friendly, however he was still able to put in a competent performance and helped his team keep a clean sheet.

Regardless of where he fits in though, Kamara will be a match for any attacker in the Championship this season, so Watford fans will be hoping he can continue his superb form since moving to Hertfordshire.