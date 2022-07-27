Watford season preview: Key players, important fixtures and predicted finish

After a season filled with disappointments, defeats and an inevitable relegation, Watford will pick themselves up once again and prepare for a lengthy Sky Bet Championship campaign.

With Rob Edwards at the helm and an exodus of players out the door, this season very much marks the start of a new era at the Football Club, with promotion back to the Premier League being the ultimate objective.

New faces, new system

With large turnover of players and another new manager at the helm, Watford have a lot of work to do. Edwards has introduced a new style of play and if pre-season is anything to go by, it may take a while for the Watford players to fall in line at Vicarage Road.

New signings Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo are set to play a role this season with both players being brought in to contend for starting places. Despite their lack of experience in the Championship, they will need to hit the ground running if Watford are to have any chance of promotion.

Tom Cleverley has picked up the captains armband from the departing Moussa Sissoko as he finally gets the chance to lead his beloved football club as captain. Cleverley will be hoping to play a central role this season. Watford may still look to bring in a new central midfielder before the season starts though.

The Hornets face a difficult start, as they face playoff semi-finalists Sheffield United as their curtain raiser. It will be a game that will greet Watford with the true physical challenges ahead for the season, as The Blades will be looking to go up at the second time of asking. If Watford are to go up though, it is the type of game they will have to win.

How will Watford line up this season?

Rob Edwards represents what appears to be a change of recruitment strategy and culture for Watford. In contrast to the appointments of the ageing Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson. Edwards brings a more youthful approach to his football.

It is likely that the Hornets will either set up with in a 3-5-2 formation or in a 3-4-3 formation; the latter being more likely if talisman, Ismaila Sarr stays at Vicarage Road – with his future still uncertain.

A Rob Edwards team likes to dominate the ball; his Forest Green Rovers side averaged 54% possession per game during last season and Edwards likes his full-backs pushing high up the pitch, with full-back Kane Wilson contributing to 16 goals last season.

Edwards is also keen for his strikers to make runs while remaining physical against the opposition backline. While Watford may not currently have the players to do this, it is likely that Edwards will at least try this style of play at the start of the season.

Rob Edwards/ Matthew Lewis/ GettyImages

Edwards told the Watford Observer that Daniel Bachmann will be his number one goalkeeper but other than that, it is difficult to predict who will start for Watford on the opening day of the season against Sheffield United. With Samir and Kiko Femenia leaving in the last week, it is probable that some players will be played out of position if replacements are not brought in before the opening game.

With Imran Louza injured for the first part of the season, it is also hard to predict who may start in Watford's midfield. Captain Tom Cleverley may not be fit in time for the opening day, so Edo Kayembe could partner either Dan Gosling or Tom Dele Bashiru.

Here is how Watford may line up for their opening few Sky Bet Championship games this season:

Bachmann (GK), Sema, Sierralta, Cathcart, Kabasele, Kamara, Kayembe, Gosling, Pedro, Sarr, Dennis

Who are the ones to watch?

There are multiple players who could catch the eye for Watford this season. Edo Kayembe impressed in pre-season while Hassane Kamara, who won Watford’s player of the season award last season, will look to have a similar impact.

Emmanuel Dennis and Ismaila Sarr may also play key roles this season if Watford do retain their services. With their pace and creativity, it will be interesting to see where and how the two players will fit into Edwards' system, but with players of their quality available, it will be difficult to leave them on the sideline.

Ismaila Sarr/ NurPhoto/ GettyImages

Joao Pedro will hope that this will be the season he makes a real name for himself in a Watford shirt. The twenty year-old is likely to play an important role for the Hornets this season and with his potential, Watford fans can expect big things from the Brazilian forward.

The importance of Vicarage Road

With Watford not winning at home since November, it will be vital for them to put their torrid home form behind them.

Hosting Sheffield United and Burnley early doors can allow Watford to make an early statement to the rest of the league.

Home form has always been important for teams in their pursuit for promotion. Over the last few years, the teams who have won the league average a 65% home win percentage. Last time Watford were in the Championship they had an 82% win record at home even without winning the league, so if Watford can replicate this and improve their away form, they will stand a good chance of promotion.

Fixtures to look out for

Watford fans immediately looked for was the fixtures against rivals, Luton Town. Watford will be hosting the Hatters at Vicarage Road on October 23rd, with the return fixture taking place on April 1st.

Elsewhere, Watford will face off against two of their former captains, John Eustace and Troy Deeney when they travel to Birmingham City on the 16th of August. Watford host Birmingham in March.

As mentioned before, Watford begin the season hosting Sheffield United, before concluding the main season at home to Stoke City in May. Watford fans will be hoping that this will be the last game they play before returning to the top flight.

Predicted finish

It's difficult to predict where Watford might finish this coming season.

If Sarr and Dennis stay then Watford fans will start dreaming of the Premier League but if one or both go then Watford's squad may lack that added attacking quality.

With Rob Edwards beginning to learn his trade in the Championship while the club adjusts to this summer's turnover of players, the play-offs may be a more likely destination for Watford.

Predicted finish: 6th