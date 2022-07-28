Backing Bachmann: Rob Edwards selects his goalkeeper

This decision was confirmed by Rob Edwards when speaking to the Watford Observer after Watford's pre-season draw against Southampton.

Edwards admitted that ‘it’s probably the most difficult decision I’ve had to make so far.’ Some Watford fans have been surprised that this decision has gone the way of Bachmann, after Okoye impressed on loan at Sparta Rotterdam.

Okoye was signed by Watford in November 2021. He immediately headed back to the Netherlands on loan for the remainder of the season. Having helped to keep Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie, the Nigerian returned to Watford hoping to be the number one after Ben Foster’s exit.

But after Bachmann played all 90 minutes in a pre-season friendly against Southampton, the writing was on the wall for Okoye; he would have to begin the season on the bench for Watford.

But is this the right decision from Rob Edwards?

Did Bachmann prove himself in the Championship?

When Ben Foster was dropped at the start of 2021, Bachmann was very much an unknown quantity to Watford fans. Having only played 2 games for Watford prior to him being called upon, the pressure was on for the Austrian international to establish himself.

He impressed within a few games and went on to play the majority of Watford’s games throughout the rest of the season, recording a strong 76.1% save percentage rate, compared to Ben Foster’s 73%.

Within this 76.1%, Bachmann made vital saves at crucial times, notably in the game against Millwall at Vicarage Road, where Watford went on to secure their promotion.

He recorded 13 clean sheets in 23 games, making him part of statistically the strongest Championship defence of all time.

Bachmann went on to play for Austria at Euro 2020 that summer.

This is perhaps what has swayed Rob Edwards into giving Bachmann the number one shirt. In a Watford squad that has gone through a summer overhaul, experienced heads will be needed and after his taste of promotion in 2021, Bachmann can offer just that.

Bachmann’s kicking ability

Another advantage that Bachmann has over Okoye is his ability to play with the ball at his feet.

While Bachmann is far from perfect on the ball, his passing accuracy of 84.14% over Okoye’s 80.38% conveys how Bachmann appears to be more comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Rob Edwards’ Forest Green Rovers team last season averaged 54% of the ball per game last season, so it will be important for goalkeepers to be confident on the ball if Edwards is going to translate this to his Watford side.

Bachmann’s average of 11.85 short or medium passes per 90 compared to Okoye’s 6.92 makes Bachmann more appealing in this regard to his counterpart. Not only is Bachmann more accurate with his passes, he also has the ability to build from his own box which will be vital for the Hornets this season.

Daniel Bachmann/ NurPhoto/Getty Images

Which part of Bachmann’s game is concerning?

One area of Bachmann’s game that has been a concern is his ability to command the penalty area. There have been multiple occasions where Bachmann has failed to assert his authority on opposition attackers, either by emerging too late off his line or not coming out at all.

Particularly at set pieces, this has been a problem. An example of this was last season when Watford travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and lost to a Heung Min-Son free-kick. Bachmann was at fault for the goal due to his indecisiveness on whether to come and claim the ball or not. In the end, the ball evaded him completely and ended up in the back of the net.

However, the 6’6 goalkeeper Okoye has a presence in the area, both in open play and set pieces.

He told the Do Not Scratch Your Eyes podcast, how much he ‘loves one on one situations’, suggesting that he is not someone who would be afraid to wipe out anything in front of him if it means he’ll get the ball.

Particularly in the Championship, this is incredibly useful when it comes to defending balls into the box and any balls in behind. Against the more physical attackers, Okoye would probably be more suited to dealing with the danger.



One chance only for Bachmann?

There is a feeling that if Bachmann fails to start the season strongly, he will swiftly be replaced by Okoye in goal.

The opening three games against Sheffield United, West Brom and Burnley will test the Austrian to the maximum, in games where there will be little margin for error.

Okoye without doubt will be knocking on the door in training and pushing Bachmann to his limit .

The advantage of Watford having two strong goalkeepers at this level is the transition between the two can happen relatively seamlessly.

The goalkeeper position is something that will have to be settled quickly, so as not to dent any lines of communication between the goalkeeper and the backline. By Rob Edwards making it clear though from an early stage who his number one is, a couple of questions may have already been answered in the training camp.

Both Okoye and Bachmann can expect a season of competition, nervous moments and a myriad of saves to add to their respective career portfolios already.