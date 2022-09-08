West Ham 3-1 FCSB: Hammers' reinvigorated second half claims victory

West Ham came from behind to claim the victory and get off to a winning start from their first fixture in the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers were poor in the first half; they looked sluggish and created very little going forward.

Half-time substitutes Michail Antonio, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Pacqueta were instrumental in turning things around, each playing a part in the three goals, taking advantage as the FCSB fatigued badly in the second half.

On the day Queen Elizabeth II passed away, the London Stadium appeared to be very subdued but arose from its stupor to rally its side to victory.

West Ham top Group B, and in the other fixture, Belgian side Anderlecht defeated Danish side Silkeborg one-nil.

Story of the Match

On the opening night of their Europa Conference Campaign, West Ham made several changes from their controversial defeat to London rivals Chelsea. For the visit of FC FCSB of Romania, youngster Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwell Cornet and Said Benhrama came into the side.

FCSB came into this evening's game on a run of poor form; the side from Bucharest suffered a three-one defeat to FCV Farul Constanta. That defeat leaves them in thirteenth place in Liga 1 in the Romanian topflight. From that defeat, they made four changes, with right-back Valentin Cretu, Malcolm Edjouma and Razvan Oaida coming into the midfield and Andrei Cordea joining the attack.

West Ham, having made several changes from Saturday's game, lacked fluidity in their play and struggled to break the resolute FCSB backline down.

In the early moments of the match, Italian striker Scamacca appealed for a penalty after coming together with defender Joyskim Dawa, but quite rightly, referee Benoit Bastien did not point to the spot.

In a match played to a torrential downpour, it was the visitors to the London Stadium who looked the more dangerous when playing on the counterattack. On sixteen minutes, the menacing Darius Olaru provided the Hammers with a moment of premonition when he flashed a ball across the box from the left; the indecisive Angelo Ogbonna cleared for an unnecessary corner kick.

From the resulting corner, Andrea Compagno rose highest to win the header but could only steer the ball over the bar.

As the half wore on, West Ham continued to struggle to create much in the way of clear goal-scoring opportunities. Captain Declan Rice and striker Scamacca both had tame shots from distance that went wide, failing to trouble opposition goalkeeper Stefan Tarnovanu.

David Moyes' side were given a second warning of the threat of FCSB on the break when yet again the influential Olaru cross from the left was missed by Thilo Kehrer, luckily Cordea could only weakly header the ball into the hands of Areola.

Then the inevitable happened - West Ham conceded.

After a scramble in midfield, the ball fell into the path of FCSB captain Florinel Coman, who played Olaru into the penalty area, the star man in the first half fizzed the ball across the box, and this time, Cordea made no mistake tapping in at the back post.

The home side had several good chances after conceding towards the end of the half. Scamacca, appearing to be suffering with a lack of confidence, headered a gilt-edged chance wide, and when played excellently in from Downes, he could only pull his shot well wide of the goal.

David Moyes was clearly unhappy with what he had seen in the first half; the Scot made three substitutions, bringing on Antonio, Bowen and Pacqueta for the hapless Scamacca, Benrahma and Lanzini.

West Ham continued with the same problems at the first as their play was somewhat predictable and slow and failed to break the FCSB backline down.

Emerson was the first to register a shot of note, but he could only blast his attempt well over the bar, much to the frustration of the crowd.

Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen began to influence proceedings, with both wingers forcing FCSB deep into their own half and finding it hard to cope with their penetrating runs on the ball.

The East London side were given a way back into the game when goalkeeper Tarnovanu was beaten to Pacqueta’s chipped ball into the box by Cornet. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

After a five-minute delay due to Cornet needing treatment and being replaced by Pablo Fornals, Bowen stepped up to the spot. The England international's radiating confidence gave the FCSB keeper no chance, powerfully placing his kick into the top corner.

West Ham looked a different side after the equalizer, finding more space as the away side began to tire and lose their shape at the back.

The next opportunity came when Pacqueta played a through ball for Antonio, the Jamaican hit a hard show lowdown, which Tarnovanu pushed out.

On seventy-four minutes, full-back Emerson deservedly put the Hammers into the lead. Pacqueta played a through ball for Antonio, and the Jamaican hit a hard shot lowdown which Tarnovanu pushed out. Play continued to the left, Fornals played the ball back into the box for Bowen, whose shot was deflected into the air. Emerson unchallenged ran in to score, the ball going in off the unfortunate FCSB keeper.

Tarnovanu kept the Romanian side in the game when he pulled off two excellent saves, first from Fornals after he was set up by Bowen and then he got up sharply to save Antonio's effort low down to his left.

The opposing netminder was called into action once again - this time, he made a save low down to his right smartly to deny Fornals' effort from outside the box.

With the game coming to a close, the impressive Antonio got the goal his play deserved when he ran straight through the tired FCSB backline into the box, hitting a stinging drive that was too hot to handle for Tarnovanu.

West Ham will be glad to win their opening group game and can take a lot of positives in how they turned around a potential upset to win the game comfortably in the end. A cause for concern will be the form of expensive summer signing Scamacca and how low in confidence he looked in front of goal.

Bringing on the three substitutes at halftime made the difference; the Romanian side simply could not cope with the ferocity of Antonio and Bowen and the sheer class of Pacqueta.

Player of the match

Michail Antonio, in recent seasons, has been one of the go-to men for the Hammers, and after a poor showing in the first half, David Moyes called up on the talismanic forward once again.

Using his pace and strength to bully the FCSB backline, he was a nightmare for their backline time and time again.

Bagging a goal and an assist, Antonio showed that for all the money spent in the summer on attacking talent, he is still the main man up front.