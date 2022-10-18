Jurgen Klopp says he will "be there" for West Ham clash

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp will be looking to build on an impressive win against Manchester City on Sunday, when David Moyes' West Ham visit Anfield.

This game is not without it's controversy for animated Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, after he faced red for malpractice towards the referees on Sunday.

On the other side of things, David Moyes will be keen on keeping up West Ham's good run of form, who are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions.

The managers from both teams shared their thoughts ahead of this anticipated clash.

Jurgen Klopp

On Diogo Jota

“Really not good news for Diogo. Yes, he will miss the World Cup. A pretty serious injury in the calf muscle, and now the recovery process starts.

“That’s the first diagnosis which was pretty clear and all the rest will follow in the next few days. Very sad news for the boy, for us and for Portugal.

“We talk about months. We will see, I don’t want to put a number on it because I always hope that in the middle of the rehab there’s a very positive development and we can cut days off. It will be long.”

On potential touchline ban

“I think I will be there tomorrow because nothing really happened yet, I don’t think something will happen tomorrow, to be honest, a few hours before the game.

“I’m not happy with my reaction but that’s the way it was. I was sitting after the game in Anthony Taylor’s office and spoke completely calmly about all the situations, how he saw the game and how I saw the game. It was a completely calm discussion.”

On Darwin Nunez's influence

“I like his impact. He’s a machine. Physically extremely strong, and he gets there and training gets better every day.

“You can really see how he settles. He’s in the team now mind wise 100 percent, he’s really arrived completely, but of course he wants to score and set up more goals. That all will happen but it always took time.”

David Moyes

On Liverpool's threat

"It’s probably as hard a place to go in the world to go and win a football game, you saw that with probably the best manager in the world going there on Sunday and not getting one."

If West Ham can compete at the top of the league

"I’m confident that if we can play well and get our best players on the pitch we can compete there. I said last year we wanted to be competitive against the best teams and I think we were. I hope we can try and do that this year too."

On Dawson & Zouma's fitness

“Kurt has done a little bit of training but we don’t know if he’ll be right yet. Craig Dawson we’re not sure about, so not much change from where we were on Sunday.”

Liverpool vs West Ham will kick-off at 19:30 BST on Wednesday 19th October, and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.