Liverpool vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Matchday 12, 2022

Mohammed Salah's late winning goal on Sunday evening ensured that Liverpool were able to hand the current champions their first league loss of the season.

With just two days in between their heroics on Sunday and tomorrow's visit of West Ham, Liverpool will have no time to admire the weekend's important win - a result which has put them up to eighth place in the Premier League. They now sit six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

With tomorrow's meeting followed by a trip to struggling Nottingham Forest, The Reds will be hoping to complete a nine-point haul in the league, in the space of seven days - almost doubling the total (10) they accumulated from their first eight games.

West Ham extended their unbeaten league run to three - with a draw at Southampton, last weekend. The Hammers put in a hugely impressive and dominant second-half performance at St. Mary's - suggesting that the signs of improvement, following a stuttering start to this season, are continuing.

Wins over Fulham and Wolves, as well as a perfect start to their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign have helped to significantly improve the mood at London Stadium. However, tomorrow's visit to Liverpool will be a significantly more challenging test for West Ham to take on.

Team News

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp confirmed today, that after picking up a calf injury late on in Sunday's fixture, Diogo Jota will be out of action, until after the 2022 World Cup.

Darwin Nunez will likely come into the Liverpool team - forming a front three with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur and Luis Diaz will be the other Liverpool absentees - all due to injuries. In addition, Ibrahima Konate, after missing out on the squad on Sunday, remains a doubt for tomorrow.

After what seemed like, initially, a serious knock for Trent Alexander-Arnold - he was able to make a brief cameo appearance on Sunday. This suggests that the creative full-back may be fit and ready to return to the Liverpool 11.

Kostas Tsimikas and Fabio Carvalho may also see chances to be rotated into the team.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson were significant misses on Sunday. Zouma was out with illness, while Dawson suffered a dead leg in West Ham's UECL meeting with Anderlecht, last midweek.

In his pre-match meeting with the press, David Moyes confirmed that Zouma had "done a little bit of training", but also stated that he was unsure whether it would have him fit enough to start at Anfield. Moyes provided a more vague update on Dawson - who seems less likely to be ready in time for Wednesday.

Nayef Aguerd edges closer towards a return to availability. West Ham's summer signing has been out since the summer, with an ankle injury suffered during pre-season. Moyes expects Aguerd to feature for his team, prior to the World Cup - where he should be an important part of Morocco's squad.

Maxwel Cornet will remain on the sidelines - his calf injury leaves him close to a return to training.

Flynn Downes and Michail Antonio may be the most likely options that Moyes considers bringing into his team - to provide a rest for Tomas Soucek and/or Gianluca Scamacca.

Predicted Lineups

(4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Firmino.

(5-3-2) Fabianski; Johnson, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell, Emerson; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Scamacca.

Key Players

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It took just 13 minutes for Salah to get a hat-trick at Ibrox last week, following his second-half introduction. The forward also got the match-winning goal against Manchester City at the weekend.

The recent weeks show that Salah may be beginning to return back to his frightening goalscoring form of early last season.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both out of action for a while, Liverpool will be looking towards their star man, for some inspiration in the forward areas.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

West Ham will expect to see very little of the ball tomorrow evening. The presence of Rice in the midfield will be crucial for the visitors, in their chances of picking up any potential positive result. The Hammers' star man is a vital part of his team's play - both on and off the ball.

He scored a brilliant long-range, whipped effort to bring West Ham level at Southampton. However, it will be his defensive contributions which, most likely, will be most-required at Anfield.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Liverpool will be the hosts of this fixture - with the game taking place at Anfield.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 19:30 BST, on Wednesday night.

How can I watch?

The first Amazon Prime Video round of the season is upon us. This game, along with all of this midweek's Premier League fixtures, will be available on the platform in the U.K.