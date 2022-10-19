Eddie Howe hopes Newcastle can "come through" Everton test

Eddie Howe is preparing Newcastle United for a home match with Everton by giving his thoughts on the improvement the Toffees have shown as well as an update on some injuries to his side.

The Magpies have only tasted defeat once this season and the Newcastle boss attributes that to a defense that has given up the fewest goals of any Premier League outfit so far.

Squad update ahead of Toffees clash

Howe updated the press on the fitness of several key players, including Fabian Schar, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow.

"Fabian is fine. He's been nursing a foot injury for a while now, it's a long-term thing. He's managed it well. It just sort of reared its head a little bit towards the end of the game, but I think he'll be fine.

"(For Jonjo Shelvey) I think the key is his training, so we are continuing to work him very hard. It's going well for (Karl Darlow). He's on the grass with the goalkeepers - not necessarily full training, but he's in the latter stages."

Howe also said Aleksandar Isak won't return until after the completion of the World Cup while Allan Saint-Maximin could feature before the world showpiece.

"They've made progress"

Everton finished just four points above the relegation zone last season and are 14th in the current table and Howe feels they are farther along than in 2021-22.

"They've made progress. I'd say the games we had against them last season were both very tight, difficult games for both teams - (there was) not a lot in it. We anticipate a very similar test.

"I think they have improved. They've recruited well, and they've got a real physical edge to their side now. They'll be threats on transitions, set plays, they're a physical team, so we're going to have to stand up to that physical test."

"I know Frank well from various encounters"

Howe played with Toffees manager Frank Lampard for England's U-21 side in 1998 and gave his thoughts on the job he's doing on the blue half of Merseyside.

"I think he's done a very good job. I know Frank well from various encounters - I played with him in the U-21s many years ago. He's a very- very likeable man and I think he's done a really good job to stabilize the club.

"It was a really difficult situation for them last year, but I think he's made some astute signings in the summer. I think now they're a much tougher team to play against, so we expect a difficult game."

"We want to defend as a team"

The Magpies have conceded just nine goals in ten matches so far, fewest in the top flight and Howe attributes that to the collective mindset to his back line.

"It's very pleasing. I think it's a compliment to the players, their mentality to defending. We're very much in the mindset here that we want to defend as a team, right from the strikers all the way back to the goalkeeper.

"The collective ambition is to be a really good team in and out of possession. Every challenge is so unique in the Premier League, so now we come up against an Everton team that will give us a test. Hopefully it's one we can come through."