Newcastle vs Everton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2022

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United FC (6) celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a corner kick during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton at St. James Park on February 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Newcastle United host Everton on Wednesday night looking to maintain their strong form.

The Magpies currently sit in 6th, having picked up seven points from their last nine, scoring nine goals in the process.

The Geordies have only suffered one defeat this season: a 98th-minute winner at Anfield. They also boast the best defensive record in the league with nine goals conceded in 10 games along with four clean sheets.

Everton sit in 14th, just two points above the relegation zone after suffering defeat in back-to-back games against Manchester United and Tottenham.

Since the start of last campaign, Everton have lost more away games than any other team (15) and picked up the least victories (3), with all signs pointing towards a Newcastle win.

Everton triumphed in the sides' last encounter, however, courtesy of a 99th-minute winner from Alex Iwobi.

Team News

Newcastle

Newcastle will be without their record signing Alexander Isak who is set to be ruled out until the World Cup due to a thigh issue said Eddie Howe.

"Alex, we don't think we'll see again before the World Cup. He's had a setback on his thigh.

"He picked up the injury when he was away with Sweden and since then it's been frustrating because he did a lot of work to get fit but it's a difficult one with muscle injuries."

Tricky winger, Allan Saint-Maximin is also not in contention with a hamstring injury but Howe is confident that it is not serious with the Frenchman expected to be back before the World Cup.

"Maxi has had a very minor irritation to his hamstring but it's the third time that it has happened so even though it's a very minor injury, because of the reoccurrence we need to be careful with his timescale. But we hope to see him before the World Cup break."

Everton

Frank Lampard confirmed that Mason Holgate is back in the squad but Yerry Mina has suffered a setback in rehab.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still being eased in after his lengthy lay off with Wednesday's game likely coming too soon to make his first start of the season.

"We've got to be careful with Dominic, making sure we gradually bring him in but as quickly as possible. He's getting to the stage, hopefully, we can get to that stage."

After serving his suspension at Spurs on the weekend, Anthony Gordon is set to come back into the fold, likely replacing Dwight McNeil.

Likely lineups

Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Longstaff, Guimaraes; Murphy, Wilson, Almiron

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye; Iwobi; Gray, Maupay, Gordon

Key players

Newcastle- Bruno Guimaraes

The midfield metronome has been a revelation ever since his £38M move from Lyon and has started this campaign in fine form.

The Brazilian has drive, energy and creativity in abundance and is starting to show his more clinical side demonstrated by his two well-taken strikes against Brentford.

He is the heartbeat of Eddie Howe's side and Frank Lampard's game plan has to revolve around nullifying his quality.

With this encounter likely to be a physical affair, Bruno's technical quality will be vital in helping the Geordies to dominate the ball, control the game and create chances.

Guimaraes has started well this season (Getty)

Everton- Jordan Pickford

The former Sunderland man will have to be on top of his game and block out the noise from the opposition fans as he embraces himself for an evening full of taunting and abuse from the home crowd.

The England international comes into this meeting in poor form, giving away a penalty at Spurs and leaving the goal wide open for Ronaldo to net his 700th career goal.

The added pressure of Aaron Ramsdale or Nick Pope taking his place as England's number 1 could also be playing a part in his underwhelming form.

As an emotional player, he has to attempt to keep a cool head at ST James Park and will need to bring his A-game if Everton are going to come away with anything.

Lampard doesn't believe that his Sunderland connection will play a part in his performance however, praising his mentality:

"He's just a really mature man for me...what I see Is his maturity"

Pickford will start in goal for Everton (Getty)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be contested at ST James' Park.

What time is the match?

Kick off is scheduled for 7-30 PM.

How to watch?

The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime.