The four things we learnt from Leicester's win against Leeds

Leicester City lifted themselves off the bottom of the table with a crucial 2-0 win against Leeds United.

The Foxes were able to limit the threat Leeds posed despite the visitors having spells in the game, but The Whites were poor on the night.

The result could provide the hosts with a springboard to revive their season.

Meanwhile, Jesse Marsch's Leeds are now on a run of seven matches without a win.

Here are the main takeaways from the match:

Leicester were defensively solid

A defence that can keep out the goals is a vital component to improving form.

The fact that The Foxes have now kept three consecutive clean sheets at home in the league makes for a significant improvement on the start of the campaign.

In their first three encounters at home this term, they let in five goals and only picked up a point.

Wout Faes had a superb game in the backline and looks to have added a much-needed improvement to the Midlands club's defence.

The extra confidence for Danny Ward, who had a tough start to the season in between the sticks for The Foxes will also do the world of good for him and the team around him.

Recent performances and results are only the start, but they indicate signs that better is to come from Leicester, which will be a huge relief to Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes performed without James Maddison

Most would have expected an already struggling Leicester side to be bereft of ideas without the creativity and finishing James Maddison provides.

The Englishman was absent from the side that faced Leeds after picking up a suspension through accumulating too many yellow cards.

Despite being without the former Norwich City midfielder, the team stepped up and managed to pick up what could be a huge win in the context of Leicester's season.

It will be pleasing for Foxes fans to know that they can add their star man back into the side and should only improve further when he is reintroduced against Wolves on Sunday.

Leeds gifted the win to their opponents

They did have spells in the game, however Leeds were poor on Thursday night.

Both of the goals conceded, one entirely of their own making as Robert Koch put the ball into his own net after Marc Roca squandered possession cheaply, did not cover The Whites' defence in glory.

Whilst the visitors did offer a threat at times, with Luis Sinisterra hitting the crossbar, Leeds never did enough to challenge Ward in goal.

It was yet another disappointing result for Marsch's side, who had shown more promising signs in their narrow 0-1 loss against Arsenal at the weekend.

There is a disconnect between Leeds' squad and fans

Perhaps the most pressing issue at Leeds is the fact that the fans seem to have fallen out of love with Marsch's Leeds.

Chants about his predecessor, Marcelo Bielsa, rang around the King Power Stadium in added time in the second half, which is a damning assessment of the travelling fans' views towards Marsch.

After a superb start to the season in which The Whites defied all the odds, even beating Chelsea 3-0 at Elland Road, their recent slump in form has caused the Leeds fans to lose interest in the American's tactics and his players.

In their seven consecutive outings without a victory, the West Yorkshire side have netted only five times, which will be concerning for Leeds.

With Patrick Bamford failing to find the form he was in before he was plagued by injuries in the Premier League, there will be worries around who can provide the goals for The Whites instead.

At the other end of the pitch, Leeds have only managed to keep two clean sheets this term.

With fans unhappy with Leeds' attacking and defensive performances, as well as their manager's starting lineups, it is not hard to see how a disconnect has formed between the squad and the fans at the club.

