Leicester City vs Leeds United: Premier League preview: Gameweek 12, 2022

Leicester City look to lift themselves off the foot of the Premier League table as the Foxes host Leeds United.

A goalless draw temporarily lifted Leicester off the bottom, but Nottingham Forest earned a point on Monday, leaving the Foxes again last in the table.

The Whites were beaten 1-0 at home by Arsenal and look to stop a six-match winless run and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Team news

Leicester City

Defender Jonny Evans missed the draw with Crystal Palace on the weekend with a calf injury from which he has not fully recovered.

Caglar Soyuncu is a major doubt as he continues to battle a knee injury.

The Foxes will also be without key man James Maddison, who is serving a one-match ban after picking up his fifth yellow card.

Leeds United

The Whites will welcome Junior Firpo into the squad for the first time this season as the Brazilian is fully recovered from a knee injury.

Pascal Struijk is out, meaning Firpo will take his place at left-back. Patrick Bamford is also expected to return to the starting lineup.

Stuart Dallas (fractured femur), Adam Forshaw (leg), Leo Hjelde (appendix) and Archie Gray (toe) remain sidelined.

Likely line-ups

Leicester City

Ward; Justin, Faes, Amartey, Castagne; Soumare; Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Perez; Daka

Leeds United

Meslier; Firpo, Cooper, Koch, Kristensen; Roca, Adams; Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison; Bamford

Key players

Youri Tielemans

The Belgian has an 86.8% pass success rate and with Maddison suspended, Tielemans will be key in creating for the rest of his teammates while possibly making up for the loss of his fellow midfielder.

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

The news of his return is a welcome sight for a Leeds side struggling to score goals, having scored 17 in 2020/21. Missing most of last year, the 29-year-old makes the Whites' attack much more potent by his presence alone.

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

The match will take place at the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester since 2002.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 7:45 BST.

How can I watch the match?

Fans in the UK can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video via a subscription.