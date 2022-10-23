De Zerbi 'very happy' with performance despite City loss

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi praised his side’s’ performance in wake of their defeat at Manchester City.

Erling Haaland scored twice – including a contentious penalty – to put City in control at the Etihad Stadium.

But Leandro Trossard continued his impressive campaign with his fifth goal of the season to halve the deficit and all of a sudden alarm bells were ringing in the home ranks.

However, any hope Albion had of pulling off an improbable result went when Kevin De Bruyne produced a brilliant finish from outside the area late on.

Winless run

The Seagulls in fact had more possession (52%-48%) against the Champions, leading to praise from boss Pep Guardiola. But the fact is that De Zerbi is still searching for his first win five games into his tenure.

“It is frustrating,” he said after the 3-1 loss. “I’m sad, not only for today but the last five games.

“I don’t want to speak about penalties or VAR, just the performance of my players which was again very good.

“In the second half we played very well and had the chance to score and make it 2-2, then De Bruyne scored an amazing goal and closed our chance. We have played well but the results in the last five games have not been fair.”

Pep Guardiola praised Brighton after his side saw off the Seagulls





Second half showing

Many teams would fold having fallen 2-0 down at Man. City at half-time, but this Brighton side showed they are capable of digging in against the best.

De Zerbi said: “At half-time I told my players I wanted them to play with more confidence in themselves. Without the ball in the first half it was a good game.

“But, with the ball, we could play better. Better and better and better – not just better.

“Today, like the other games, the performances for me are very good.

“Second half better, but, when you are losing 2-0, it is normal to play with more energy, be braver.

“We have to play from the start of the game like the second half. But I think we can achieve this.”

VAR debate

So far De Zerbi has remained tight-lipped on his opinions of VAR – but two pivotal decisions at the Etihad didn’t go Albion’s way.

The Italian said he did not want to discuss key decisions which helped City take a 2-0 lead going into half time. Adam Webster felt he was fouled by Haaland on his way to scoring the opening goal of the game before VAR intervened to give City a penalty after Bernardo Silva clashed with Lewis Dunk.

But when he was asked again, he made one point.

“Usually VAR is a bit quicker. Why did it take so long?” he asked the media. “Yes, they interrupt. But not after five minutes, as happened.”

And Webster also felt aggrieved.

“I was certain it was a foul,” he told BBC Radio Sussex. “Obviously the ball has hit me and it’s not a shoulder to shoulder.

“I’m in front of him and obviously he has nudged me over. For me, it’s all day long a foul.”

Webster wanted a foul given against Erling Haaland

Caicedo playing his part

A major positive in the last few months has been the form of Moises Caicedo, who has become one of the first names on the team sheet since his debut in April.

And the Ecuadorian continues to impress under the new head coach.

“Caicedo is a top player with and without the ball,” De Zerbi said. “There are many players in the world who are very good with the ball but without it in defensive spaces are not so good.

“Others in the defensive space are top but with the ball, there are some problems.

“With Caicedo, I don’t see anything not at the top level. And he is only 20, he is very young, so he can learn and improve more. He has no limit.”