Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United Preview: How to watch, Kick-off Time, Team News, Predicted Line-ups and Ones to Watch

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Graham Potter, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion gives their side instructions during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium on December 01, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United will meet in the conclusive 21/22 Premier League match week with victory crucial for the respective teams.

Brighton look to cap a fantastic campaign with a first ever top-half finish in England's top-flight; the Seagulls currently reside in 10th place and could finish as high as eighth and as low as 14th.

Meanwhile, a triumphant trip to the AMEX could leave West Ham with a second successive season in the Europa League, should Manchester United drop points at Crystal Palace - although qualification to the UEFA Conference League has already been achieved.

Brighton currently ride a four game unbeaten streak, whilst the Hammers boast only a solitary victory across their past six league outings.

Team news

Albion have no fresh injuries issues as the season draws to a close, in fact bolstered by the return of Enock Mwepu,, who rejoins the squad after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Jakub Moder remains out after suffering a serious knee injury in April, whilst Jeremy Sarmiento sits out once more with a muscular issue.

With two goals and an assist in his past four fixtures, Danny Welbeck may keep Neal Maupay on the bench for the fourth successive match.

For West Ham, Said Benrahma appears to have recovered from an ankle problem and will hope to be in contention as his side chase Europa League qualification.

Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna are unlikely to feature in the final game of the season, despite returning to training after lingering setbacks.

It's expected that West Ham manager David Moyes will refrain from making any changes as his side look to maintain cohesion and clinch a vital win, although club legend Mark Noble may enter the fray in his final appearance for the club.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Cucurella; March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard; Gross, Mac Allister; Welbeck.

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Ones to watch

Marc Cucurella

The obvious choice. Marc Cucurella has had an exemplary debut season in England and has deservedly clinched Brighton's Player Of The Year award for his efforts.

His robust and relentless aura has fit Graham Potter's style to a tee, and he has been a perpetual thorn in the sides of his opposition all year, notably scoring his first goal for the club during Albion's rout over Man United two weeks ago.

His suffocating pressure has served Albion well in their endeavours, and he rightfully reaps the fruits of his labour as the standout player in Brighton's standout year.

Jarrod Bowen

When Jarrod Bowen was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, many dubious murmurings spread across social media, only to be swept aside by a scintillating season that will have turned the heads of the division's top outfits.

A return of 12 goals and 10 assists in the league alone this term illuminates Bowen's importance as the focal point of a burgeoning team, and his efforts in securing European football for West Ham once more have been pivotal.

Having netted twice in his last outing, against Manchester City, Bowen will be eager to stamp an emphatic finish to a stellar campaign with a further contribution on the South Coast.

Mark Noble

Noble may not take to the field from the start, but is set to make his 550th and final appearance for West Ham, a true club icon and coveted captain that will have etched his legacy into the hearts of the Hammers faithful.

He will hope to contribute as his side look to pip Man United to sixth, but can hold his head high regardless of the outcome, leaving West Ham in good stead for future season's.

How to watch

This concluding Premier League fixture is not available to watch on UK television, although coverage can be followed via BBC's Final Score, starting at 15:30 GMT ahead of the 16:00 kick-off.