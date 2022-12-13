Could Chelsea win the Women's Champions League?

The fifth round of the Women's Champions League group stage takes place this week and Chelsea can qualify if they don't lose to Vllaznia. With this classification, a question stuns us: can Chelsea be considered a favourite in this competition edition?

First, the team lost one of its leading players, the Danish Pernille Harder, during the November international date. She underwent surgery and does not have a return date. As much as the Blues have other quality players for the position, they are not as decisive as the number 23.

In the last edition of the competition, in which Chelsea were eliminated from the group stage in the sixth round, Harder scored the winning goal against Juventus and the equalizing goal against Wolfsburg in the 92nd minute of the match.

Pernille Harder against Wolfsburg. Credits: Sky Sports.

Substitutes

Thinking about a 3-4-3 or a 4-3-3, the Swedish Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is one of the options to replace Harder, in an inverted position. She is quite fast and powerful in counterattacks, but her technical quality still lacks in some moments of the match, especially when it is necessary to return to defence.

In addition to her, Guro Reiten can and has filled the position when she is not playing on the left wing. She is the best substitute, as she has quality set pieces and long-distance finishing. However, the team suffers from an absence on the left side, which makes the Norwegian play in that position.

Other options to use are Fran Kirby and Lauren James. Both players can play on both sides of the attack and are important parts of Emma Hayes' game. Kirby is a natural goalscorer, with 51 Women's Super League goals in six seasons for the Blues. Lauren James, on the other hand, was a highlight at Manchester United and is recovering her physical form, which combines speed and strength.

Finally, another player that I would like to see in the Danish position is Katerina Svitková. Despite being originally from the midfield, she can play on the left and can bring speed and passing quality, contributing to finishing efforts by Sam Kerr, Lauren James, Guro Reiten, Jessie Fleming and Erin Cuthbert.

Katerina Svitoková. Credits: Chelsea FC Women.

Stand Out Player

Chelsea's biggest highlight is certainly the Australian Sam Kerr, who has four goals in the Champions League. For the Women's Super League, she has five goals and two assists.

The number 20 shirt has a nose for goals, even though it misses great opportunities as well. She was the top scorer in the last two WSL seasons, with 21 and 20 goals, and also won the Golden Boot twice in Australia and three times in the United States.

She is also the all-time leading goalscorer for the Australian National Team, having participated in three World Cups (2011, 2015 and 2019). Kerr was in the top 3 of the Ballon D'Or and The Best FIFA last year.

Sam Kerr is a Chelsea Stand Out Player. Credits: Eurosport.

Opponents

Also, one should think about Chelsea's favouritism over other teams. Passing in the first position, the Blues can face Roma, St. Pölten, Lyon, Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern or Benfica. Of these teams, Lyon, Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern are strong favourites in the match.

These teams use a lot of speed through the wings, something that can be a problem in Emma Hayes' 3-4-3 formation, or even in the 4-3-3 without original full-backs, which usually happens with Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Guro Reiten and Lauren James. Thus, it is essential that the coach knows how to analyze each opponent.

It is worth remembering that, of these teams, Chelsea faced Barcelona, Wolfsburg, Bayern, Juventus and Benfica in the last two editions of the continental competition, with triumphs and defeats. The only team that the Blues only beat was Benfica.

The last team to beat Chelsea in the knockout stage was Barcelona in the 2020-21 Champions League final.

Credits: Martin Meissner/AP.

Upcoming matches

Chelsea travel to Albania to face Vllaznia on Friday, a team they won 9-0 in the second round of the competition's group stage. If Paris Saint-Germain does not beat Real Madrid, the Blues qualify first in the group.

In the last round, Chelsea receive PSG in a game that can be worth the leadership of the group or just meeting the table, depending on the goal difference against Vllaznia.

So far, Chelsea have won three of their four group-stage matches, having drawn 1-1 with Real Madrid last week.

All Women's Champions League matches are being streamed for free on DAZN's youtube channel.