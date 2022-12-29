Maidstone United vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2022

Dagenham and Maidstone United open their new year under the BT Sport spotlight at the latter's Gallagher Stadium residence for the return instalment of their festive double-header.

The Daggers somewhat fortunately edged the initial encounter on Boxing Day through veteran winger Myles Weston's anomalous conjuring of lethal precision in an otherwise low-quality contest severely lacking such.

Another three point haul could thrust them into the top seven if other results go their way, while Maidstone desperately need to stop the rot of four consecutive defeats to avoid potentially dropping into the relegation zone they ominously hover above, so much is at stake.

Team News

Maidstone United

Reiss Greenidge will be unavailable after being forced off in the initial meeting. Manager Hakan Hayrettin's response was to restore Kodi Lyons-Foster to a defensive role and introduce Sha'mar Lawson in midfield, so it is possible he will start that way from the outset.

Sol Wanjau-Smith also came on for his debut and made a big impression on Hayrettin, but by his own admission is only fit enough for substitute cameos at this stage.

Meanwhile, Sam Corne is likely to be available soon, but the same can't be said of ex-Dagenham duo Gavin Hoyte and Joan Luque who are still quite far away from being back in the first-team picture.

Dagenham & Redbridge

George Saunders should return to the matchday squad after being the latest sufferer of an illness that plagued the camp last month, which meant he missed Boxing Day. The other notable absentee that day was Manny Onariase from a minor knock but he is also now back in contention.

Regular defensive colleague Harry Phipps will serve the last of a suspension incurred via a straight red card on Daggers' previous incursion into Kent, an agonising last-minute FA Cup defeat inflicted by Gillingham.

Sam Ling is nearing a return, but Ángelo Balanta, Mauro Vilhete and Nik Tavares all remain unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Myles Weston shapes a beautiful curler into the far corner to secure the points for Dagenham last week. (Image: Steve Terrell)

Likely lineups

Maidstone United | Dan Barden; Jerome Binnom-Williams, Ryan Galvin, Kodi Lyons-Foster, Joe Frew-Ellul, George Fowler; Sha'mar Lawson, Regan Booty, Dom Odusanya; Roarie Deacon, Jack Barham

Dagenham & Redbridge | Elliot Justham; Joel Taylor, Elliott Johnson, Manny Onariase, Josh Hare, Myles Weston; Dean Rance, Omar Mussa, Matt Robinson; Junior Morias, Josh Walker

Jack Barham (Maidstone United)

The industrious and energetic 26 year-old is a crucial presence in Maidstone's frontline having featured in all bar two of their fixtures across all competitions, from which he has registered six goals. There were opportunities to extend that tally on Boxing Day as he caused Dagenham copious problems with darting runs off the shoulder, so will fancy his chances against them again.

Myles Weston (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Hakan Hayrettin revealed that extensive work was undergone towards stopping Myles Weston from driving inside, but it didn't prevent the evergreen winger doing exactly that before curling home the winner last week. It is likely that Maidstone have got back on the training ground with even more emphasis on the 34 year-old, who registered the most assists in the division last term, though it may prove fruitless again such is his quality.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This National League fixture will be contested at Maidstone's Gallagher Stadium, now into its eleventh year of usage for the Kent club. Dagenham are unbeaten across their three previous visits there without conceding a single goal in the process, the last being a 3-0 victory in January 2019 when Nathan Smith, Conor Wilkinson and Lamar Reynolds were all on target.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at 3pm like the other three in the division on the day. The remainder in the game-week take place on January 1st.

How can I watch?

This clash is televised on BT Sport, whose coverage spans two-and-a-half hours from 2.45pm to 5.15pm. Due to the channel's exclusivity rights, there will be no streaming via the newly-launched National League TV. Retrospectively, the key moments will be shown on BT Sport during their highlights show the same night, while a full package will be posted by either club from the following morning onwards.