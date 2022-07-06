Solihull Moors 2022/23 National League Fixtures Confirmed

Solihull Moors will have an interesting start to the National League season next season, especially given the division as a whole, is arguably more competitive than last season.



Who do Solihull Moors start against?

Solihull Moors will begin the 2022/23 season, with a trip to Aldershot Town on Saturday 6th August. This will be an interesting start for Neal Ardley’s men, and will be keep to bring the three points back to the Midlands.



August 2022:

August will see Solihull Moors face three of the divisions new teams, all in back to back to back matches. After the game against Aldershot, Solihull’s first home league game is the weekend after when they take on a rejuvenated Southend United at the Armco Arena. This is followed by a mid-week home match against newly promoted York City, which bides to be a very interesting evening. A trip to Scunthorpe United, follows which is a ground that the Moors will be all too familiar with after travelling and beating The Irons there last season in the FA Cup. A home match against newly promoted Dorking Wanderers follows before a mid-week trip to Ardley’s former side Notts County completes the month.



September 2022:

Solihull will begin the month with a home match against Altrincham, before back to back away matches against newly promoted Maidstone United as well as Torquay United. The Moors will then face Barnet at home before ending the month away against Woking FC.



October 2022:

A busy October soon follows as Solihull host both Bromley & Wealdstone before travelling to Yeovil Town. There is then a two week break before the Moors are back in action to face Eastleigh at the Armco Arena, hopefully with an eight goal thriller on the horizon again. October ends with double away trips to Maidenhead United & newly promoted Gateshead.



November 2022:

Despite the World Cup getting underway in mid-November, the entire National League will continue to play through it. Starting with home matches against two sides gunning for the play-offs in Halifax Town & Dagenham & Redbridge. In what will be a very tough month, Solihull Moors will also face away trips to fellow promotion hopefuls Chesterfield and Boreham Wood.



December 2022:

Following November’s pattern, Solihull begin the month with double home ties against newly relegated Oldham Athletic, and Aldershot Town. The Aldershot game will mark the half way point in the season (23 games). December continues with a midweek trip to York City before having a two week break until Boxing Day when they face Wrexham for the first time.

January 2023:

Solihull Moors will begin the year by completing the return match against Wrexham at the Armco Arena. This is followed by a trip to Southend United before a two week break takes place. When play resumes, Solihull host both Scunthorpe United and Notts County, before completing the month, with an away trip against Dorking Wanderers.



February 2023:

February is another interesting month for the Moors as they begin with a home match against Gateshead. This is followed by back to back matches against strong opposition in Dagenham & Redbridge and Chesterfield before ending the month against Halifax Town and Altrincham.



March 2023:

March will see the Moors have three home matches, which could shape their final few matches of the season. The month begins with home matches against Maidstone United and Torquay United before a trip to Barnet. Boreham Wood at home soon follows before a tough away trip to Oldham Athletic.



April 2023:

By this point, Solihull could be in the play-off/automatic promotion fight and these matches will become huge. April starts with an away trip to Bromley, a side that caused the Moors issues last season. They then host Maidenhead United, travel to Wealdstone and host Yeovil Town again. Solihull’s final away game is against Eastleigh, before the club end the season at home to Woking on April 29th.



My Thoughts On The First Five

Solihull Moors will need to aim for at least ten points from their first fifteen available to really show that the defeat in the play-off final, isn’t eating away at the players. Aldershot won’t be easy because they are a tough side to predict, Southend and York will be tough fixtures. The lack of recruitment at Scunthorpe so far means it’s the ideal time to play the club and then Dorking will also be there for the taking, especially at home.



My Thoughts On The Final Five

The final five matches, consists of three home games which in an ideal world, should see Solihull aim for at least seven points. This is split by two away matches against Wealdstone and Eastleigh which also should see the Moors pick up some points.