York City's 2022/23 National League fixtures released

York City will begin their first season back in the National League on home turf, as Woking pay a visit to the LNER Community Stadium on opening day (Saturday 6th August).

There hasn't been much of a change for Woking, since City were relegated from the National League five years ago - The Cards still remain in Tier One of non-league football and will be yet again looking for an exit, under manager Darren Sarll.

The last time these two sides met was back in 2017, when both teams were fighting to stay up. Woking's Gozie Ugwu gave the hosts the lead from 12 yards with 24 minutes left on the clock before York striker Jon Parkin levelled nine minutes later to end the match all square.

Two road trips follow the season opener with City travelling to Maidstone and promotion hopefuls Solihull, and they close August with a feisty home fixture against relegated Oldham.

September features two teams which The Minstermen faced in the FA Trophy last season, hosting Dagenham and Bromley, before a tough double away at Scunthorpe and at home to Notts County.

Seven games are set to be crammed into October, with the likes of Torquay, Chesterfield and Southend visiting the walled city, plus York begin their FA Cup campaign within the month.

Arguably one of the easier schedules comes in November - City are on the road three times, however they visit Boreham Wood, Altrincham and Dorking plus a home game against relegation favourites Wealdstone also features.

Whilst the wintry occurrence of the World Cup happens, York City are set to host Wrexham and Solihull, before ending the brilliant year at home to Gateshead.

Similarly, the National League outfit also begin 2023 at Gateshead, before trekking to Eastleigh and Oldham.

February and March decide how the end of the season will pan out, some difficult matches versus Southend, Scunthorpe and Wrexham playing a huge part.

The final month: April, isn't the most pleasant for the Red and Blue army, who have to face Barnet, Chesterfield and Halifax, and then they are still yet to come up against Torquay and Aldershot, before a real tough one away at Notts County to close the campaign.

Key Dates

Saturday 6th August - Woking (H)

Monday 29th August - Oldham (H)

Saturday 17th September - Scunthorpe (A)

Saturday 24th September - Notts County (H)

Tuesday 4th October - Halifax (A)

Tuesday 25th October - Chesterfield (H)

Saturday 3rd December - Wrexham (H)

Monday 26th December - Gateshead (H)

Sunday 1st January - Gateshead (A)

Tuesday 24th January - Oldham (A)

Saturday 4th March - Dagenham (A)

Tuesday 7th March - Bromley (A)

Saturday 11th March - Scunthorpe (H)

Saturday 25th March - Wrexham (A)

Friday 7th April - Chesterfield (A)

Monday 10th April - Halifax (H)

Saturday 29th April - Notts County (A)

Full Fixture List

Sat Aug 6 - Woking (H)

Sat Aug 13 - Maidstone United (A)

Tue Aug 16 - Solihull Moors (A)

Sat Aug 20 - Eastleigh (H)

Sat Aug 27 - Maidenhead United (A)

Mon Aug 29 - Oldham Athletic (H)

Sat Sep 3 - Yeovil Town (A)

Sat Sep 10 - Dagenham & Redbridge (H)

Tue Sep 13 - Bromley (H)

Sat Sep 17 - Scunthorpe United (A)

Sat Sep 24 - Notts County (H)

Sat Oct 1 - Barnet (A)

Tue Oct 4 - FC Halifax Town (A)

Sat Oct 8 - Torquay United (H)

Sat Oct 15 - [Emirates FA Cup 4Q]

Sat Oct 22 - Aldershot Town (A)

Tue Oct 25 - Chesterfield (H)

Sat Oct 29 - Southend United (H)

Sat Nov 5 - [Emirates FA Cup 1]

Tue Nov 8 - Boreham Wood (A)

Sat Nov 12 - Altrincham (A)

Sat Nov 19 - Wealdstone (H)

Sat Nov 26 - Dorking Wanderers (A) [Emirates FA Cup 2]

Sat Dec 3 - Wrexham (H)

Sat Dec 10 - Woking (A)

Tue Dec 13 - Solihull Moors (H)

Sat Dec 17 - [Isuzu FA Trophy 3]

Mon Dec 26 - Gateshead (H)

Sun Jan 1 - Gateshead (A)

Sat Jan 7 - Maidstone United (H) [Emirates FA Cup 3]

Sat Jan 14 - [Isuzu FA Trophy 4]

Sat Jan 21 - Eastleigh (A)

Tue Jan 24 - Oldham Athletic (A)

Sat Jan 28 - Maidenhead United (H)

Sat Feb 4 - Southend United (A)

Sat Feb 11 - Altrincham (H)

Sat Feb 18 - Wealdstone (A)

Tue Feb 21 - Boreham Wood (H)

Sat Feb 25 - Yeovil Town (H)

Wed Mar 1 - [Emirates FA Cup 5]

Sat Mar 4 - Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

Tue Mar 7 - Bromley (A)

Sat Mar 11 - Scunthorpe United (H)

Sat Mar 18 - Dorking Wanderers (H)

Sat Mar 25 - Wrexham (A)

Sat Apr 1 - Barnet (H)

Fri Apr 7 - Chesterfield (A)

Mon Apr 10 - FC Halifax Town (H)

Sat Apr 15 - Torquay United (A)

Sat Apr 22 - Aldershot Town (H)

Sat Apr 29 - Notts County (A)

*All fixtures are subject to change