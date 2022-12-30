"There'll be a few late calls" - Bournemouth first-team coach Tommy Elphick previews Crystal Palace test

AFC Bournemouth first- team coach Tommy Elphick took up media duties in today's press conference deputising for the unwell Gary O'Neil.

The Cherries face a significant test in Crystal Palace, who travel to the Vitality Stadium with both sides coming off the back of defeats following the return to Premier League action.

Gary O'Neil's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, whilst nine-man Palace were well beaten 3-0 by Fulham giving both sides extra incentive to bounce back.

O'Neil 'struggling'

Despite illness ruling O'Neil out of the press conference, there is still optimism that the Bournemouth boss will be in the dugout for the fixture.

As per afcb.co.uk, Elphick said, "He's been struggling a bit.

"He's been struck down with the virus, but he was still well enough to get in this morning and deliver the message to the lads.

"We hope he'll be okay for the game tomorrow. As I say, he still got in and spoke to the lads this morning, so off to bed to try and get ready for tomorrow."

Area for improvement

Elphick addressed the past two defeats at Chelsea as well as the south-coast club's fourth round exit from the Carabao Cup in a 1-0 defeat to high-flying Newcastle United.

The former Cherries defender noted that the tough opposition faced following the World Cup break has provided learning points for the side.

"I think we've done some great work over the break, we've had two tough games that we've learnt a lot from and we've managed to get the boys back onto the training ground over the last couple of days.

"The message has been delivered, so there's no excuses there."

Virus may impact squad selection

Amid O'Neil's illness, Elphick acknowledged how the squad has been effected throughout in recent games. Chris Mepham was pulled from the squad late on before the Chelsea game meaning alterations to the line up had to be made in the absence of the Wales International.

The virus within the squad seems to have created uncertainty surrounding the squad selection for the visit of Palace. Elphick stated, "It's hard to judge it at the moment as there's so much changing.

"This virus has really struck the squad, but we're probably as we were for Chelsea. It's obviously a tight turnaround, but we've been out on the grass again this morning with the boys.

"They'll be a few late calls and hopefully a few coming back as well."

Opposition

Previous meetings between Bournemouth and The Eagles do not favour the hosts much with the Dorset outfit managing just two wins in ten Premier League encounters with Palace - drawing four times and losing four.

As per the the Bournemouth Daily Echo, the first team coach addressed the task ahead saying, "They're a dangerous team.

"They've got some really, really top players, some real individual quality that's right up their with the best in the league.

"So we're coming back off a break right now and looking to get players back and embedded in what we are doing. So I think it's a game we have to make about us."

Home return for Cherries

​​​​​​​Bournemouth will be hoping that a return to home turf can boost the side's chances in a pursuit of a win which could propel them level on nineteen points with 11th placed Palace.

O'Neil's men comfortably beat Everton 3-0 at the Vitality in their final game before the World Cup break and Elphick feels the home advantage could play into O'Neil and Bournemouth's hands.

"It's the first time that the manager is going to be playing at home as well since he's been named and we saw the reception he got at the end of the Everton game.

"And we did end on a real high here with the last two games, the last two home games we had, we played some fantastic football."​​​​​​​