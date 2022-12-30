Wolves vs Man United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2022

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 03: Anthony Elanga of Manchester United in action with Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 03, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag's in form Manchester United side will be aiming to finish 2022 in style as they head to Molineux to face a resurgent Wolves side.

United have won both of their matches since returning from the World Cup break, scoring five and keeping two clean sheets in the process.

The Red Devils were dominant in a 3-0 victory over struggling Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred separated the sides.

Wolves are heading into the game on the back of an important, and dramatic, win at Goodison Park.

Rayan Ait Nouri's stoppage time strike wrapped up the three points in what was a relegation six-pointer for Wolves.

Saturday's match will be Julen Lopetegui's first taste of Premier League football at Molineux, although the Spaniard did take charge of Wolves' 2-0 home win over Gillingham in the EFL Cup.

2022 began with a rampant Wanderers victory at Old Trafford, ten Hag's men will be hoping to return the favour on New Year's Eve.

Team News

Wolves

Daniel Podence levelled the scoring during Monday but was taken off with injury before full-time. The Portuguese winger is expected to be fit in time for Saturday.

Boubacar Traore and Jonny have missed both matches since the restart and could potentially re-join the squad this week.

Match winner Ait Nouri will be hoping to be rewarded with a spot in the starting 11 over Spanish youngster Hugo Bueno.

Diego Costa put in a sub-par performance at Everton, although Raul Jimenez's lack of game time could see the 34-year-old retain his spot.

Man United

World Cup winning defender Lisandro Martinez missed United's 3-0 over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, but did return to Carrington the following day.

Club captain Harry Maguire was named on the bench after struggling with illness, causing left back Luke Shaw to fill an unfamiliar role at centre half.

Rashford's return to form since ten Hag's arrival has been highly noted. The Englishman has found joy in operating on the left hand side of a front three.

Fred's late goal may cause selection issues for ten Hag, although it would come as a surprise to see Casemiro, Christian Eriksen or Bruno Fernandes dropped to the bench.

Likely Line-ups

Wolves

Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri; Neves, Moutinho, Nunes; A. Traore, Costa, Podence (4-3-3)

Man United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford (4-3-3)

Key Players

Adama Traore

It is still unclear as to whether Adama Traore will start on Saturday, but you feel the game would suit his skillset.

The Spaniard is renowned for his unique combination of pace and strength, a trait that has come in useful for Wolves in counter attacking situations.

Wolves' number 37 was at his best on Monday, running at a stretched Everton backline to create one final goal scoring opportunity for Lopetegui's men.

With United's emphasis on keeping possession, Traore's usefulness on the break could be Wolves' most likely way of picking up points on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's 2022/23 season has been a welcome return to form for one of England's most promising attacking talents.

The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals for club and country so far this campaign, already surpassing last season's total of five.

Perhaps more important than the figures, Rashford has rediscovered his confidence. United's number 10 is happy to run at defenders and create chances for himself, showcased during his spectacular solo goal in the EFL Cup victory over Burnley.

If Wolves play with their expected low block, Rashford's ability to glide past defenders could be crucial for ten Hag's side.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is taking place at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 31st December, 2022.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on BT Sport 1 and BTSport.com. Highlights will also be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel and Match of the Day.