Crystal Palace game "huge" for Bournemouth - Gary O'Neil

AFC Bournemouth suffered yet another away defeat in the Premier League, as the Cherries stumbled at the challenge of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount were to thank for the Blues, who claimed a much-needed win after four losses in a row in domestic competitions.

The defeat means Bournemouth are now just three points above the relegation zone, after picking up just two wins in ten games in the Premier League.

The Cherries only had two players go to the World Cup in the form of Kieffer Moore and Chris Mepham, so had fewer concerns with the fatigue of their players.

However, it would be the Chelsea World Cup stars who would shine on the day, as Havertz and Mount sealed the win in the first half for the Blues.

There is hope for Bournemouth with the January transfer window just around the corner. This comes after a takeover by Billy Foley, who will perhaps look to back Cherries boss Gary O'Neil in the window.

Gary O'Neil

O'Neil spoke to BBC Sport after the Chelsea game, and was disappointed with Bournemouth's slow start in London:

"They're a tough team to predict, it's hard to know how they are going to lineup, so that was part of the reason it took us a little while to get to grips with them."

"With lost Chris Mepham late today to illness which meant we had to change the starting eleven which wasn't ideal."

"Disappointed that it took us so long to get to grips with what they were doing, but then really pleased with what we showed after that."

O'Neil also praised his players for their second-half display, despite not finding a way back into the game, which the Bournemouth boss emphasised they are not judged on when it comes to facing teams like Chelsea.

"We're not measured on games away to Chelsea. We come here, we want to be competitive, you want to take something from the game, but you do need everything to go for you for that to be the case, but the response at 2-0 down, they show incredible belief.

"They still believe at that moment that we can get something from the game, and you see that from the way they perform."

"Positives, things to learn as always, and a huge game coming up in four days for us."

That huge game sees Bournemouth face another team from the capital. However, this time, they host Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium.

With their home form being where the Cherries have picked up points, O'Neil will be hoping his side can respond to their loss at Stamford Bridge with all three points against the Eagles.

Mark Travers

Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers spoke to the Bournemouth website after the game, and was disappointed to be on the losing side at Stamford Bridge:

"It's disappointing to lose the game, obviously they started the first half really well and came onto us really strong, but I thought we grew into the game."

"I thought second half we played really good football, created good chances, but still disappointed it was 2-0."

Travers had been limited for game time at the start of the season, after summer signing Neto, who signed from Barcelona, had looked to have taken the number 1 spot at the Vitality Stadium.

However, after the Brazilian came off injured at West Ham near the end of October, Travers has seen much more football of late and will look to cement his spot in O'Neil's starting eleven.

"We've got to take that into Palace now at the weekend, not long to recover and go again, so we'll take positives out the game."

"It's great to get the Premier League games back, we'll try and pick up where we left off, really exciting fixtures ahead"