Leeds 1-3 Man City: Haaland hits hometown double as City find their stride

The Erling Haaland Manchester City goals reel grows ever longer. Back in Leeds, his native city, the Premier League’s leading goalscorer added another two to his tally as City collected three valuable points in their quest to close the now five-point gap to leaders Arsenal.

Superlatives, there are not enough to describe Haaland’s goalscoring exploits and at Elland Road, against the side for whom his father, Alfe Inge, played the Norwegian forward picked up from where he left off before the World Cup break, scoring his 25th and 26th goal of his City career.

Haaland’s brace came after the interval: one a tapped finish into an empty net after City capitalised on a Leeds United error and a second sent underneath Ilan Meslier, who had kept the home team in the contest. Both of Haaland’s goal were assisted by Jack Grealish. By then, the visitors were already ahead courtesy of Rodri’s opener in the final minute of the first half.

Rodri opened the scoring in first-half stoppage-time (Getty)

This was an ultimately comfortable evening for Pep Guardiola’s team, although Pascal Struijk’s late consolation goal did provide some late drama. A five-week break couldn’t even turn the fortunes of Leeds’ porous defence, which has now conceded three goals or more in each of their past three league outings. They remain two points above the relegation zone.

Story of the game

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds rarely serve up dull goalless games, as evidenced by their last four league matches prior to the World Cup break producing a total of 22 goals, and Guardiola admitted that his City team couldn’t have asked for a tougher return to domestic action. Seeing action for the first time since November 4, Elland Road was up for the fight against the reigning champions and cross-county rivals.

This Yorkshire-Lancashire affair burst into life within 30 seconds when Haaland, returning to the city of his birth, got the better of Liam Cooper to meet a ball over the Leeds defence but Ilan Meslier pounced from his goalline. The Leeds ‘keeper had recovered from glandular fever to start the game and was again denying Haaland in another one-on-one situation just after the half-hour. Marsch, Haaland’s former manager at RB Salzburg, will have recognised the threat.

Grealish provided the assists for both of Haaland's goals (Getty)

The home side were without the suspended Tyler Adams but not their customary energy and high press. City were given little time to rest on the ball but still they made effective use of it. Eighteen-year-old Rico Lewis, making his first Premier League start after Guardiola admitted it was impossible to leave him out after his impressive display in last week’s League Cup victory over Liverpool, teed up Kevin De Bruyne who swiped an effort wide.

Despite Leeds’ tireless work, City were able to find spaces. Ilkay Gundogan couldn’t quite reach De Bruyne’s delivery onto the penalty spot and the German then whistled a shot narrowly wide of Meslier’s post. Their play was sharp and to the point; albeit Grealish displayed some muddled thinking when miscuing at the far post and then lifting an attempt over from six yards out after being supplied by Lewis.

It was proving a testing first half for Guardiola’s men but they are the leading scorers with 43 goals for a reason, and they broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage-time. It was a sweeping counter starting on the edge of City’s area and drove forward by De Bruyne. A reverse pass to Rodri was sent onto Riyad Mahrez. Meslier parried his shot but Rodri was on hand to tap home the rebound.

A first half of toil but few spoils didn’t dim the Christmas cheer from the home gallery, who sang in jest about Kalvin Phillips — formerly of their parish — eating what he wants after Guardiola’s recent remarks. From the substitutes bench, the midfielder saw City double their lead early in the second half.

If the opener had been down to perseverance then this one was down to opportunism. Cooper’s square pass to Robin Koch was a little undercooked and read by Grealish, who pick-pocketed the Leeds centre-back and advanced unopposed to the penalty area before unselfishly setting up Haaland for a finish into an empty net.

Leeds have now conceded three goals or more in their last three league games (Getty)

Haaland’s second duly arrived on 64 minutes. De Bruyne turned inside and sent the ball to Haaland, a quick one-two with Grealish saw the ball return to the Norwegian’s feet and his first-time finish squirmed underneath Meslier.

The Leeds supporters stuck with their team, singing with gusto despite their team falling at the hands of the Guardiola machine. And a consolation came 17 minutes from time when Sam Greenwood whipped an inswinging corner into the City area and Struijk expertly rose to direct a header into the far corner.

Leeds’ strongest spell subsequently came. Degnand Gnonto’s directness caused City trouble, substitute Joe Gelhardt couldn’t poke Greenwood’s cross past Ederson and at the other end Meslier got the better of Haaland in their latest head-to-head. The Leeds’ keeper may have won that battle but he hadn’t claimed the war.

Player of the match: Erling Haaland

Haaland picked up from where he left as he scored twice in City’s 3-1 triumph over Leeds. The Norwegian striker was back in his birth city and put the home team to the sword.