Four things we learnt as Chelsea eased past Bournemouth

Chelsea responded to going five games without a win in the Premier League, as the Blues brushed aside Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Graham Potter's side with just 16 minutes on the clock. The German international tapped in at the back post after a perfect low cross from Raheem Sterling.

The Blues doubled their lead eight minutes later. A good passage of play allowed Havertz to lay the ball back to Mason Mount on the edge of the box, where the returning England star fired past Mark Travers in the Bournemouth net.

The Cherries failed to respond and would return to the South coast empty handed, with Gary O'Neil's side now without an away victory since the start of September.

It was not all good news for Chelsea despite the win. Reece James had to be substituted early in the second half after picking up yet another injury, leaving him out the side until next year.

Graham Potter's side moved up to eighth with the win, although remain six points outside the Champions League spots.

Bournemouth sit outside the relegation zone despite the defeat. However, just two league wins in ten games has meant the Cherries are now only three points above the drop zone and are in need of a change in fortunes to ensure they play Premier League football next season.

Four things we learnt

Chelsea World Cup stars push on from disappointment ​​​in Qatar

Unfortunately for the Blues, none of their squad came back as a World Cup winner.

Many came back disappointed, especially the likes of Kai Havertz, who's nation failed to make it out of the group.

With much hope for England,Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher would have also come home disappointed, after the Three Lions were knocked out by runners-up France.

This would not affect them in their first game since the tournament however, with Mount and Havertz getting on the score sheet, whilst Sterling also set one up.

There was doubt surrounding the fitness and focus of players returning from the World Cup, after extreme heat in Qatar, whilst the tournament was also played mid-season, creating fixture congestion which has lead on to an increase in injuries in the build up.

Nevertheless, it has not affect these Chelsea players, who will now look to kick-on after a bad run of form prior to the World Cup.

The Cherries are far from safe

Despite a good run after Gary O'Neil first took charge, there is no doubt that Bournemouth are still in the mix to finish in the bottom three.

A run of six games unbeaten followed O'Neil's appointment as Interim boss, who eventually went on to get the job on a permanent basis during the World Cup break.

Whilst it is harsh to criticise Bournemouth for getting beat by one of England's best, it still highlights that there are issues in this Cherries side.

O'Neil's side have only won two from their last eight games in all competitions, both of which came against a Everton side who are also struggling of late.

Only two players from this Bournemouth side competed at the World Cup, with Chris Mepham and Kieffer Moore heading to Qatar with Wales. This means that there is less injury concerns in the Cherries camp.

However, Bournemouth will want to respond quick, with their next game against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve now increasingly significant.

January signings are key for Bournemouth

Gary O'Neil has done a relatively good job with this Bournemouth side, dragging them out of the relegation zone.

A 9-0 defeat at Anfield was the latest result for the Cherries when O'Neil took charge, with morale low at the club.

However, ten points from six games followed under O'Neil's reign, meaning Bournemouth moved into the top half.

Despite this, Bournemouth's current form has shown that there are still key issues in the squad, and with the January transfer window just round the corner, you cannot help but feel that it is crucial that the Cherries are active throughout it.

Scott Parker made six signings in the summer when he was in charge, with Marcos Senesi being the most expensive at a reported £15 million.

Bournemouth's squad against Chelsea was still made up of many players who played in the Championship with them last season despite the summer signings, with many struggling to step up to Premier League football.

It could also be argued that this Bournemouth side lacks leadership on the pitch, with Kieffer Moore and Adam Smith being the only players 30 years old or over in their lineup against Chelsea.

With the new ownership from Bill Foley, O'Neil has more options in the window, making for an intriguing January for the Cherries.

Home form crucial for Bournemouth's Premier League survival

With just one win at home this season, it is clear that Bournemouth's home support is vital if they are to remain amongst England's elite.

The Cherries have picked up eleven points from eight games at the Vitality Stadium this season, which is a big factor in them being outside the bottom three at this moment in time.

O'Neil's side have only conceeded eight goals at home this season, compared to letting in 26 goals away from home in the same amount of games.

This highlights the issue for the promoted side. With the pressure looking as though it gets to this young Bournemouth side at times when playing in front of larger crowds, the Vitality Stadium is the perfect place for them to pick up results.

Playing in front of the Bournemouth faithful can only be beneficial, and will be a significant factor if the Cherries do go on to retain there place in the Premier League this season.