Peterborough United vs Portsmouth: League One Preview, Gameweek 26, 2023

Darren Ferguson, Manager of Peterborough United is pictured ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Peterborough United and Reading at Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough on Wednesday 16th February 2022. (Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This is a game with 100% records at stake. Darren Ferguson has returned to Peterborough United for a fourth time following the sacking of Grant McCann. His first game back came on January 16 as they won 2-0 at Port Vale, last weekend's postponement against Charlton Athletic means the Posh haven't played competitively in 12 days.

Portsmouth on the other hand, appointed John Mousinho following Danny Cowley's departure. Mousinho is untested as a manager and his appointment is undoubtedly a risk but it is two wins out of two for him since he left Oxford United to take up the role. A home triumph over Exeter City and an away success at Fleetwood Town in midweek mean they come into this clash full of confidence.

Team news

Peterborough

Posh fans will be happy to know there are no fresh injury worries for their side. Joe Tomlinson and Kelland Watts remain absentees however Ollie Norburn is expected back soon following a long term knee injury. Manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that Norburn is a week or two away from first team action. The Posh manager is looking forward to the game this weekend, he said.

''I am looking forward to the game, we all are. The players have responded to the postponements brilliantly in terms of the way they have applied themselves in training."

Ferguson also pinpointed the threat of Pompey midfielder Marlon Pack, who could prove influential.

Portsmouth

The big news out of the south coast club is that influential defender Michael Morrison has completed a move to Cambridge United.

Portsmouth will be buoyed by two consecutive 2-0 victories, with the midweek win at Fleetwood coming after going down to 10 men with the score at 1-0. Colby Bishop grabbed his first goal in six games and you can expect him to lead the line in a front three alongside fellow scorer Joe Pigott, who could deputise for the injured Ronan Curtis.

Curtis picked up a knock during their midweek win but should be fit. Owen Dale will likely start on the right of the three, whilst midfielder Joe Morrell will miss the game after picking up a suspension following his red card at Fleetwood.

Luton loanee Matt Macey is likely to start ahead of Josh Oluwayemi in goal following an impressive start to his Pompey career. Macey was Mousinho's first signing after joining on loan from Luton Town.

Likely lineups

Peterborough: Norris; Thompson, Kent, Edwards, Butler; Kyprianou, Taylor; Ward, Poku, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris.

Portsmouth: Macey; Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Ogilvie; Tunnicliffe, Thompson, Pack; Dale, Pigott, Bishop.

Key players

28-year-old Jonson Clarke-Harris has 13 goals so far this season from 25 starts, and is joint top of the scoring charts along with Bristol Rovers' Aaron Collins.

Clarke-Harris signed from Rovers in 2020 and has shown he can score goals regularly in the second tier as well as the third tier. He is some way from topping his 2020/21 goal tally of 31 league goals, which ultimately saw Posh promoted automatically to the Championship. He scored an impressive 12 goals the following season as Posh were relegated straight back to the third tier.

He only has one goal in his last nine appearances but on his day there is no one better and don't bet against him bagging on Saturday.

Portsmouth - Colby Bishop

Colby Bishop is only two goals behind Clarke-Harris in the scoring charts, with 11. He joined the club in the summer from Accrington Stanley. Stanley are known for giving opportunities to gems in non league football, with Bishop being spotted by the club after a prolific season at National League North club Leamington in 18/19.

He scored 29 goals in 36 games after previous spells at Boston United and Worcester after starting his career as a youngster at Notts County.

Bishop took to League One football like a duck to water and has scored at least 10 goals in each of his three seasons at Stanley and has carried on that impressive form with Pompey.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Weston Homes Stadium, the home of Peterborough United since 1934. The match referee will be the experienced Bobby Madley.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday, January 28.

How can I watch?

Overseas subscribers can watch the game for £10 while audio passes are available both in the UK and overseas for £2.50. Match passes are available via the club websites of both teams.