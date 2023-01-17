Darrell Clarke reacts to "disappointing" Port Vale performance against Peterborough

The challenge of Peterborough United was too much for Port Vale, who suffered a 0-2 defeat to the Posh in Monday's League One clash.

Peterborough winger Ephron Mason-Clark bagged a second half brace for the visitors to take all three points at Vale Park.

Despite making several changes in the second half, the Valiants could not find a way back into the game. Darrell Clarke's side remains 11th after the defeat, five points off the play-off spots in League One.

Clarke disappointed with sloppy opener

Clarke spoke to the Port Vale website after the game, expressing his disappointment at the defeat against the Posh:

“Obviously it was a disappointing performance. It was a pretty even first half and then we started the second half on the front foot, but give a sloppy goal away, and then we’re chasing the game and we never really got going."

Peterborough took the lead in the 56th minute, after a ball to the back post found Jonson Clarke-Harris who headed back across to Mason-Clarke to give the Posh the advantage.

Clarke was frustrated that his side struggled to get going against Peterborough last night:

“We never got going, chasing the game on a pitch where we are trying to move the ball quickly. We will have to find a way to win games of football, which we certainly have in the last three home league games in which we have won 1-0, on what is a very difficult pitch."

“The lads are an honest bunch and they know that, at times, we underperformed with the ball, we got in some good areas of the pitch and we didn’t capitalise on it at all tonight."

Respect for the opposition

Clarke respected Peterborough United and the talent they have in their side. However, the Port Vale boss still believes his side has a better performance in them than what they produced at Vale Park last night:

"They have talented players, they have always improved the squad and spent good money. They have players that can hurt you on their day but we are better than that, we are better than what we showed tonight and we have to review it, look at what we did good, which wasn’t a great deal tonight, and look what we didn’t do so good."

Whilst Clarke was disappointed by the showing, he was still positive about their progress this season so far:

“We have to accept it was a disappointing performance, but in general it has been really positive in what we have achieved so far. Now is the hardest part, trying to go that extra bit and I have massive belief in this group that we will keep chipping away and working away to get better.”

Port Vale faces a trip to the Mazuma Stadium, where they will come up against an inform Morecambe side of late on January 21, with a 15:00 GMT kick-off.