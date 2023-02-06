Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town: Championship Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

Two sides fighting to keep their EFL Championship status will clash as Blackpool host Huddersfield Town in a key six-pointer.

Mick McCarthy took charge of the Tangerines on January 19 and has lost consecutive matches including a heavy 3-0 defeat to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough on Saturday off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Southampton in the FA Cup.

The Seasiders sit 23rd in the table and are currently without a win in their last 16 league matches dating back to a 2-1 victory over Coventry in late October.

Huddersfield are just one place and point above their hosts and are winless in five although they have picked up credible draws against top half sides Hull City and Queens Park Rangers in recent weeks.

While Blackpool boast one of the division's worst home records, the Terriers are the Championship's worst road team, having collected just nine points from 13 away matches.

The Tangerines were 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture, but Huddersfield have won three of their last five matchups between the two clubs.

Team news

Blackpool

Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Lewis Fiorini, Keshi Anderson, Kevin Stewart and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel will all miss out through injury.

Tom Trybull and Charlie Goode made their first league starts for the Tangerines last time out and are expected to retain their places in the starting lineup.

Huddersfield Town

Similiar to Blackpool, the Terriers will be without a number of key players as Danny Ward, Kieran Phillips, Duane Holmes, Lee Nicholls, Faustino Anjorin, Yuta Nakayama and Ben Jackson are all sidelined with injuries.

Tomas Vaclik remains the starter in goal while Joe Hungbo and Martyn Waghorn will again be amongst the starting XI after making their first league starts on Saturday.

Likely line-ups

Blackpool: Maxwell; Connolly, Nelson, Goode, Lyons; Poveda-Ocampo, Patino, Trybull, Bowler; Yates, Madine

Huddersfield Town: Vaclík; Lowton, Pearson, Lees, Turton; Kasumu, Hogg, High; Rudoni, Waghorn, Koroma

Key players

Jerry Yates (Blackpool)

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman is the Tangerines top scorer with 10 goals to his name as well as providing four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions. His shot accuracy stands at 58 percent, making him a threat every time he lets one go.

Jerry Yates in action earlier this year/Photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport via Getty Images

Michal Helik (Huddersfield Town)

After joining from League One side Barnsley last summer, the imposing center-half has impressed at both ends of the pitch with his height making him a threat in both boxes.

Helik has been arguably Huddersfield's best player this season/Photo: John Early/Getty Images

Match facts

Where is the match being played?

Bloomfield Road will be the host venue for this contest.

What time is the match?

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm BST.

How can I watch the match?

While there is no live television coverage of the match, both teams are offering free passes with Blackpool providing audio on Tangerine TV while Huddersfield's iFollow channel at HTAFC will do the same.