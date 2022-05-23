Brentford end of season squad announcement

On the morning after the final day of the Premier League season, Brentford have announced that four first team players will be departing the club when their contracts expire next month and three B team players will be promoted.

The club has opted not to exercise their options to sign Álvaro Fernández from Huesca or Jonas Lössl from Midtjylland on a permanent basis, and the goalkeepers will return to their parent clubs.

Julian Jeanvier and Mathias 'Zanka' Jørgensen are also set to depart when their contracts expire. Jørgensen will continue to work with the club to regain full fitness then a decision will be made whether to activate the club option of an additional year or not.

Club Director of Football, Phil Giles, showed his gratitude for those that are set to depart and singled out each of their contributions to the team.

"On behalf of everyone at Brentford I’d like to thank the players who will be leaving us this summer.

"Julian has done a good job but been very unlucky with a significant injury.

"Jonas has been a top professional at the training ground and helped us enormously while David [Raya] recovered to full fitness.

"Álvaro has benefitted hugely from playing in the Premier League but now needs to establish himself as the first choice goalkeeper back at Huesca or elsewhere.

"Zanka has also been very unlucky with injuries, we intend to continue to help his return to full fitness and then re-assess the situation from there."

The Bees have been open in their desire to sign Christian Eriksen on another contract but what happens remain to be seen. Phil Giles stated in the club statement that the club will open talks with the 30-year-old's agent.

"It is no secret that we would love Christian to remain at Brentford for more seasons, and we will continue to discuss that possibility with him and his representatives."

It has been a successful campaign for Brentford B, reaching the Middlesex Senior Challenge Cup final and winning the London Senior Cup on penalties against Hendon. As a result, three players have earned a place in Thomas Frank's squad next season.

The departures of Lössl and Fernández has opened an opportunity for Matthew Cox to potentially become Raya's understudy. Giles has confirmed that the 19-year-old, who featured on the bench 12 times during 2021/22, will be part of the squad and not loaned out.

Paris Maghoma and Fin Stevens will also make the step up but it remains to be seen whether they will compete for a place or go out on loan.

"It is always great to see players progress from B Team to First Team squads," said Giles.

He added: "Matthew will stay with us next season, and we’ll consider whether or not the best next step for Fin and Paris is to go on loan as the summer progresses.”

Mads Bidstrup (Nordsjælland), Halil Dervişoğlu (Galatasaray), Ellery Balcombe (Bromley), Marcus Forss (Hull City), Charlie Goode (Sheffield United), Luka Racic (HB Køge), Dominic Thompson (Ipswich Town), and Joel Valencia (Alcorcón) are set to return from their respective loans.